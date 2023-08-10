Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: In an upside-down show, host Michael Rand starts with guest ChikenFingerz69 of social media and The Sportive podcast fame in a sort of cleansing segment. They talk about Rand and his bizarre, completely wrong opinion from nearly a decade ago that the Vikings needed to draft quarterback Johnny Manziel — a decision that, had it been made, would have been a disaster. A new Netflix documentary on Manziel provides the humorous opportunity to revisit this history.

18:00: More bad sports takes? Oh, Rand has had those over the years.

23:00: Aaron Rodgers is concerned about the Jets' offensive line, the Vikings have some interesting position battles, a former Viking got in major trouble and Anthony Edwards got a slap on the wrist.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports