Registration for the 40th Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon will open at 10 a.m. Thursday. The race will run from downtown Minneapolis to the State Capitol grounds in St. Paul on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Registration for the marathon will be conducted online through the Twin Cities In Motion website, tcmevents.org.

The marathon and the rest of the events of Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Weekend starting Sept. 30 are set to take place at full capacity, event organizers from Twin Cities In Motion have announced, with more than 30,000 runners expected to compete, including 8.500 in the marathon.

"We have been looking forward to this anniversary for a long time and are excited to be able to celebrate it in a big way this year," said Virginia Brophy Achman, Twin Cities In Motion executive director.

The 2020 marathon was canceled because of the pandemic and last year's race was limited to fewer than 4,500 marathoners as part of the event's COVID safety measures.

Registration also will open for the following Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Weekend events: Medtronic TC Family Events, the TC 5K and TC 10K. Those events will take place at the State Capitol grounds on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Because of its popularity, registration for the Medtronic TC 10 Mile on Oct. 2 will be by random drawing from July 7-14. The drawing is free to enter.

Etc.

Roseau senior forward Max Strand, who was named the winner of the Minnesota Mr. Hockey award last month, announced on Twitter he has committed to Vermont. Strand had 36 goals and 42 assists for the Rams (21-5-1).

Gophers incoming freshman Carter Booth, a 6-7 middle blocker for Cherry Creek High School in Denver, is one of 24 nominees for the USA Today High School Girls Volleyball Player of the Year. The winner will be named July 31. Booth enrolled at Minnesota in January and has been working out with the team this spring.

Gophers signee Ali Weimer of St. Michael-Albertville High School, is one of 24 nominees for the USA Today High School Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year. She will join the Gophers' program in the fall of 2022. Weimer took first in the Class 3A girls' state and then won the seven-state Heartland Regional in Sioux Falls.

Massachusetts defenseman Ty Farmer will transfer to North Dakota for his final year of eligibility. He had 11 goals and 33 assists in four seasons at UMass, the NCAA champion a year ago.