Lakeville native Regan Smith won four events at last weekend's Pro Swim Series event in Westmont, Ill., earning titles in the 100-meter backstroke, 200 back, 100 butterfly and 200 butterfly.

Smith, who now trains in Arizona, set a U.S. Open meet record in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2 minutes, 4.76 seconds.

