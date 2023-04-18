Lakeville native Regan Smith won four events at last weekend's Pro Swim Series event in Westmont, Ill., earning titles in the 100-meter backstroke, 200 back, 100 butterfly and 200 butterfly.
Smith, who now trains in Arizona, set a U.S. Open meet record in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2 minutes, 4.76 seconds.
- Gophers infielder Jess Oakland was named Big Ten softball freshman of the week for the second time this season. Oakland was 5-for-10 at the plate vs. Michigan State over the weekend. ... Gophers fifth-year senior Autumn Pease was drafted with the 10th pick in the third round by the Texas Smoke in the Women's Professional Fastpitch League draft Monday night.
- The Gophers gymnastics team added Leah Gonsiorowski (Milton, Wis.) to its incoming freshman class.