FORT MYERS, Fla. — Sonny Gray gave up three unearned runs and Emilio Pagan gave up a grand slam as both pitchers made their 2023 Grapefruit League debuts Friday. The Twins committed four errors and lost to the Red Sox 9-4 at Hammond Stadium.

Gray, who used the PitchCom device to call his own pitches, surrendered a pair of first-inning singles and committed a throwing error before being relieved with two outs after throwing 28 pitches. He returned to the mound for the second inning and retired three Boston hitters in order.

Pagan loaded the bases in his inning with an infield error, a walk and a single, and Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire drove a fastball into the right-field seats to score four runs.

Another Red Sox catcher, former Twin Caleb Hamilton, also homered during the game, as did Twins third baseman Kyle Farmer.

The Twins, now 3-4-1, travel to North Port on Saturday to face the Braves.