Reese McCauley was elated walking off the 18th green at Bunker Hills Golf Club, already overcome by emotion when she noticed her mother, Stephanie, tearing up.

That second state championship hit a little harder than the first.

"It was a little more emotional winning this time," said McCauley, a Simley junior who was also a golf state champion as a freshman. "It was a sweet moment."

McCauley, for winning the Class 3A girls individual title with an 8-under-par 136 in the two-day state tournament at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids, is the Star Tribune Metro Girls Golfer of the Year.

A prominent recruit who has committed to the Gophers for college, McCauley shot a 139 on the same course when she won in 2021.

"It was an honor to win both times," McCauley said. "Both years were very exciting."

McCauley is quickly ascending to a position among the best high school girls golfers in state history, and she had to defeat another golfer in that same category for her latest state title. She birdied the 18th hole to erase a one-stroke deficit and defeat two-time champion Kathryn VanArragon of Blaine, who double-bogeyed. VanArragon, a senior, is headed to St. Thomas for college.

"It was nerve-racking," McCauley said. "There was a lot of drama, craziness on that last hole."

Nothing McCauley couldn't handle. She hit a driver off the tee and a 54-degree wedge shot within 6 feet before making her birdie putt.

"The mental aspect of the game is one of my strengths, but I was pretty nervous standing over the putt," McCauley said. "I was thankful it went in."

She shot back-to-back rounds of 68 in the state tournament. She'll always remember the finish.

"I had to go for the win," McCauley said. "It was one of the best holes I've ever played. It was amazing."