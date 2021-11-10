Police in Redwood Falls, Minn., were busy Monday morning investigating a man's death and a separate incident in which four high school students were found displaying symptoms of suspected drug use.

A school resource officer at Redwood Valley Middle and High School found the students about 11:15 a.m. and ambulances were sent to the school. The students were taken to o Carris Health-Redwood for treatment, police said.

It was not immediately known what substance the students took, but their use was "voluntary and there was no threat to students or staff in the building," the department said in a news release.

The students' condition was not immediately known Wednesday, but none has died as a result of what police described as a "medical incident."

About a minute after the students were found, police responded to a call about an unresponsive man who was not breathing on the 600 block of Broadway. Officers and paramedics arrived and declared the man dead. Police identified the victim as Morris Ronald Edward Hoover, Jr., of Redwood Falls.

His body was sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. The cause of death has not been determined, police said.

Both incidents are under investigation, and no connection between these two incidents has been established, police said.

