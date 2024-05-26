Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

CINCINNATI — Jonathan India and Nick Martini each drove in two runs, and the Cincinnati Reds held off the Los Angeles Dodgers for a 4-1 victory on Sunday that extended LA's longest losing streak since 2019 to five.

Brent Suter, Nick Martinez, Carson Spiers and Alexis Díaz combined for a five-hitter. Martinez (2-3) pitched 4 1/3 innings of one-hit ball on a bullpen day for Cincinnati, and Díaz got two outs for his 10th save.

It's the longest slide for Los Angeles since it dropped six in a row from April 8-13, 2019.

Freddie Freeman hit an RBI double in the ninth, stopping a 0-for-22 slide for the Dodgers with runners in scoring position. Freeman then advanced on defensive indifference, but Díaz struck out Teoscar Hernández and Andy Pages swinging.

The start of the game was moved up from 1:40 p.m. EDT to 12:10 p.m. due to the threat of severe storms that arrived in the sixth inning. The teams then waited through a delay for just over an hour.

Cincinnati scored four times in the third off Yoshinobu Yamamoto (5-2). India had a bases-loaded single, and Martini's bloop hit scored two more.

Yamamoto allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked two in five innings.

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani went 3 for 12 in the series while dealing with a bruised right hamstring. Ohtani batted second on Sunday and went 1 for 3 as the designated hitter.

Ohtani reached on an infield single and scored his team's only run.

Los Angeles' lineup has been hampered by inconsistency. The Dodgers scored six times in the series opener, and then scored two more over the next two games, They have been shut out twice this month while scoring two or fewer runs six times.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Right-hander Gavin Stone (4-2, 3.60 ERA) will oppose Mets right-hander Tylor Megill (0-2, 3.00 ERA) on Monday in the opener of a three-game series.

Reds: Left-hander Nick Lodolo (3-2, 3.34 ERA) will come off the injured list to start the series opener against the Cardinals on Monday. Lance Lynn (2-2, 3.68 ERA) starts for St. Louis.

