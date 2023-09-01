Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Red Wing Shoes plans to showcase trade workers by name over Labor Day weekend — across major city skylines throughout the U.S.

The Red Wing-based manufacturer is launching a new campaign highlighting trades with a plan to light the sides of major landmarks in Brooklyn, Los Angeles and Dallas on Saturday. Red Wing Shoes will illuminate trade workers' names across the Brooklyn Bridge, L.A. City Hall, and the Mercantile Bank building in Dallas.

"Trades workers are the backbone of our communities, building and maintaining the world around us," Dave Schneider, Chief Marketing Officer at Red Wing Shoes, said in a statement.

The new campaign, "Trades-Made," is meant to spotlight trade skills and workers, as well as their impact on society.

Red Wing Shoes plans to incorporate a "Trades-Made" logo into its branding and is inviting other companies to do the same. Company officials say over 15 other brands have joined the campaign thus far, including Toro, Bobcat and window maker Marvin.