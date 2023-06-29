BOSTON — Boston Red Sox right-hander Brayan Bello has pitched seven innings of no-hit ball to open Thursday night's game against the Miami Marlins.

Bello has walked one, Jesús Sánchez leading off the third inning. The Marlins also picked up another baserunner when Jazz Chisholm reached on a fielding error by first baseman Justin Turner leading off the second.

Bello had five strikeouts and had thrown 92 pitches through seven. The Red Sox only had one hit in the first six innings, and the game remained 0-0.

Major league batting leader Luis Arraez, who entered with a .396 batting average, has been retired in his first three at bats, including a line drive that Bello gloved to end the third inning.

Bello, 24, was one of the top prospects in the Red Sox system before making his debut last season. He went 2-8 with a 4.71 ERA as a rookie and is 5-4 with a 3.27 ERA this season, striking out 62 batters in 66 innings heading into Thursday night's game.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports