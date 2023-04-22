Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Boston Red Sox (11-10, fifth in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (14-6, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Brewers: Wade Miley (2-1, 1.50 ERA, .94 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -135, Red Sox +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Milwaukee Brewers leading the series 1-0.

Milwaukee is 14-6 overall and 5-2 in home games. The Brewers have a 10-3 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Boston is 11-10 overall and 4-4 on the road. The Red Sox have a 4-0 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras leads the Brewers with a .316 batting average, and has three doubles, eight walks and four RBI. Rowdy Tellez is 11-for-34 with five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Alex Verdugo has four doubles, a triple and three home runs while hitting .341 for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 8-for-40 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .251 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .255 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Brewers: Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: day-to-day (pectoral), Gus Varland: 15-Day IL (hand), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.