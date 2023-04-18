Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Twins (10-6, first in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (8-9, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (2-0, .53 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Red Sox: Chris Sale (1-1, 11.25 ERA, 2.08 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -114, Red Sox -106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox start a three-game series at home against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

Boston has a 5-5 record in home games and an 8-9 record overall. The Red Sox are 4-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Minnesota has a 6-4 record on the road and a 10-6 record overall. The Twins are 8-0 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Verdugo has a .328 batting average to rank fifth on the Red Sox, and has two doubles, a triple and a home run. Verdugo is 11-for-34 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Trevor Larnach has a home run, nine walks and nine RBI while hitting .246 for the Twins. Donovan Solano is 14-for-38 with four doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .225 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Twins: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (face), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (side), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee)

