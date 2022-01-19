Industrial markets have been improving, increasing underlying demand for Winona-based Fastenal Co.'s industrial and construction supplies and providing a lift for the company's fourth quarter results.

The distributor of industrial and construction supplies and equipment exceeded analysts' expectations, posting earnings of $231,200, or 40 cents a share, an increase of about 18% over the same quarter a year ago. Revenue was up 13% to $1.53 billion. Revenue for the full fiscal year exceeded $6 billion for the first time.

More companies than expected worked through traditionally slow holiday periods in order to reduce persistent backlogs, which helped Fastenal's overall results for the quarter.

Analysts covering Fastenal expected the company to earn 37 cents a share in the fourth quarter on revenue of $1.5 billion.

Fastenal's annual revenue of $6.01 billion grew 6.4% over 2020's total of $5.65 billion and 12.7% over 2019's annual revenue of $5.33 billion.

Shares of Fastenal were trading at $58.39 a share, down 1.4% in early trading. Over the last 52 week's Fastenal shares have ranged between $43.37 and $64.75 a share.

Similar to the third quarter, sales of safety supplies, including personal protective equipment to protect against COVID-19, saw slower sales compared with 2020. For example, safety supplies for regular industrial use were up 3.5%, but sales to government and warehousing customers declined.

Higher product prices also helped increase revenue, the company said.