DULUTH — What a whopper!

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources certified a state record in the capture of a 10-pound, 14-ounce coho salmon from Lake Superior in St. Louis County, breaking a 53-year record.

David Cichosz, of Wabasha, Minn., caught the fish Sept. 4 while on a charter fishing trip with his wife, led by captain Kent Paulsen.

According to a DNR news release, the couple noticed the fishing rod moving after catching nearly their limit of lake trout.

"I quickly grabbed [the rod] and was off on the fight," Cichosz said in the release. "I kept thinking to myself, 'am I gaining any line on this fish?'"

He was tempted to tighten the drag, he said, but Paulsen told him to leave it and let the fish take out line.

"Once the fish broke the surface, I could tell by our captain's response that we had a big fish," Cichosz said.

The 29-inch fish was weighed on the boat and at a grocery store in Duluth.

The previous coho salmon record dates to 1970.