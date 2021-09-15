Roast Broccoli on Polenta with Toasted Hazelnuts

Serves 4.

Note: Allow about a 1/2 pound of broccoli per person. The golden polenta makes a lush creamy bed for the flavorful roasted broccoli and toasted hazelnuts. This recipe works equally well with cauliflower or Brussels sprouts. On its own, roasted broccoli makes a wonderful side dish or appetizer. To toast the nuts, spread them out on a roasting pan and toast in a 350-degree oven until they smell nutty and begin to brown. If the peel on the hazelnuts is tough, turn the nuts into a clean dish towel and rub until some of the brown flakes off. From Beth Dooley.

Polenta:

• 4 1/2 c. water, or more as needed

• 1 tsp. salt

• 1 c. medium or fine cornmeal

• Salt and pepper, to taste

• Butter to taste

Roasted broccoli:

• 2 1/2 lb. broccoli, florets and stems cut into 2-in. pieces

• 2 to 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

• 1 tsp. cumin seeds, optional

• 1 tsp. kosher salt, more if needed

• 1 tsp. fresh lemon juice, to taste

• Generous pinch red pepper flakes, to taste

• 1/4 c. toasted, chopped hazelnuts or cashews (see Note)

Directions

To make the polenta: Bring the water to a boil in a medium-size heavy saucepan set over high heat. Add the salt, then slowly pour the cornmeal into the water, stirring with a wire whisk or wooden spoon. Continue stirring as the mixture thickens, about 2 to 3 minutes. Turn the heat to low. Cook for about 45 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes. If the polenta becomes too thick, thin it with a bit more water, stirring well. It's done when the grains are swollen and taste "cooked," not raw. Season with salt and pepper and swirl in butter to taste. Cover the polenta and set aside while roasting the broccoli.

To roast the broccoli: Preheat oven to 450 degrees. In a medium bowl, toss the broccoli with the oil, cumin seeds, if using, and salt. Spread the broccoli out on a baking sheet and roast until the edges of the florets begin to blacken and the stems are tender, shaking the pan once or twice, about to 15 to 20 minutes. Serve broccoli over the cooked polenta and season with a drizzle of olive oil, lemon juice and red pepper with the nuts scattered over the top.