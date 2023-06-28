Growing up, my palate had a rather limited repertoire. As a San Diegan, Mexican food featured prominently on the dinner table, but other global flavors rarely made an appearance.

As an adult, though, my love for food from all over the globe has expanded exponentially, and peanut sauce has played a vital role in that expansion.

I remember my first experience with Southeast Asian cuisine. I was 19 and a date had taken me to a Thai restaurant. Wanting to seem worldly, but secretly panicking, I scanned the menu, which seemed like an endless list of unfamiliar dishes. Then my eyes landed on peanut sauce.

It came with beef satay, and although I had no idea what satay was, if I could slather it in peanut butter, I might be able to get through the meal without looking too unsophisticated (back when appearing sophisticated seemed like a big deal).

When the dish arrived, my anxiety lifted. Thinly sliced marinated beef had been threaded onto wooden skewers, grilled and placed on a large plate next to a bowl of the sauce. It smelled wonderful and exotic. I could definitely pick up the aroma of peanut butter, but there was so much more to it: a hint of coconut, coming from the coconut milk; acidity from a splash of lime juice; and a host of other more elusive, but equally appetizing, fragrances.

From the first bite of the smoky, spicy beef, dipped into the savory peanut sauce, I was hooked.

Since then, I have spent years exploring the flavors of Southeast Asia. I always have curry pastes, fish sauce and unsweetened coconut milk in my pantry should the craving for a creamy Thai curry or spicy noodle dish hit.

Still, beef satay and its addictive peanut sauce remains one of my favorite ways to satisfy the need for the vibrant, bold flavors of this culinarily rich region.

This week's recipe for Grilled Red Curry Beef Satay with Peanut Sauce is easy to make, with ingredients that can be found in the global aisle of most grocery stores.

If you have any peanut sauce left, you can add it to a quick stir fry or toss it with cold cooked noodles and crispy vegetables for a lovely, refreshing summer salad.

Grilled Red Curry Beef Satay with Peanut Sauce

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: All store-bought red curry pastes are not the same. Depending on the brand, their heat level can range from mild to fiery hot. Make sure to take a small taste of your paste before using and adjust the amount added to suit your heat tolerance. The total amount of coconut milk in the marinade and peanut sauce is equal to one (13.5-ounce) can. The meat requires at least an hour to marinate, so you'll need to start this recipe ahead of time. You'll also need 12 long (or 24 short) skewers.

For the satay:

• 1 1/2 lb. flank steak

• 1/2 c. unsweetened coconut milk

• 2 tbsp. fresh lime juice

• 1 to 3 tbsp. Thai red curry paste (see Note)

• 1 tbsp. fish sauce

• Chopped cilantro, for garnish, optional

• Lime wedges

For the sauce:

• 1 c. unsweetened coconut milk

• 1 to 2 tbsp. Thai red curry paste (see Note)

• 1 tbsp. packed brown sugar

• 1 tbsp. fish sauce

• 1/2 c. creamy peanut butter

• 1 tbsp. fresh lime juice

• Chopped peanuts, for garnish

• Chopped cilantro, for garnish

Directions

To make the beef satay: Freeze the flank steak for 30 minutes. Cut crosswise, against the grain, into thin slices.

In a medium bowl, whisk together 1/2 cup coconut milk, 2 tablespoons lime juice, 2 tablespoons curry paste and 1 tablespoon fish sauce until smooth. Add the sliced steak to the marinade and toss to coat. Cover and chill for 1 hour, or up to 8 hours.

To make the sauce: In a small saucepan, combine 1 cup coconut milk, 1 tablespoon curry paste, brown sugar and 1 tablespoon fish sauce. Bring to a gentle boil over medium heat for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add peanut butter and cook, stirring, until peanut butter is well blended. Remove from heat and stir in the lime juice.

To assemble: Thread the marinated meat onto 24 short or 12 long skewers.

Preheat the grill to high, then oil the grates. Grill the skewers until the beef is browned on the outside but still pink on the inside, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Transfer satay to a platter and garnish with cilantro, if desired. Serve with peanut sauce, garnished with chopped peanuts, and lime wedges.

Meredith Deeds is a cookbook author and food writer from Edina. Reach her at meredithdeeds@gmail.com. Follow her on Instagram ­at @meredithdeeds.