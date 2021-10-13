With the way receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen jogged through warmups and tossed the ball around the Vikings practice field on Wednesday, their absences would seem to be precautionary as both were held out of practice due to ankle and foot injuries.

They do represent a roster weathered by five games, as 10 of the 53 players were on Wednesday's injury report with six unable to practice. Linebacker Anthony Barr (knee), nose tackle Michael Pierce (elbow), running back Alexander Mattison (shoulder), and tight end Ben Ellefson (knee) were also held out. Defensive end Everson Griffen got a vet day off.

Mattison emerged with a shoulder injury after handling 32 touches against the Lions, but starter Dalvin Cook appears on track to return again from the nagging ankle sprain. Cook moved smoothly on the practice field Wednesday while taking handoffs and catching passes from quarterback Kirk Cousins during warmup periods open to reporters. He was listed as a limited participant.

"I feel good," Cook said before practice. "Going to keep attacking my rehab, getting stronger, getting back to being me."

Barr was held out after playing all 68 defensive snaps in his first game in 13 months. He's managing a knee injury that first sidelined him in early August.

Receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette returned to practice from the toe injury suffered Sept. 26 against the Seahawks. Fullback C.J. Ham (quad) and safety Harrison Smith (rest) were also limited.

Linebacker Nick Vigil was a full participant with an ankle injury he played through against the Lions.

Panthers' injury report: LB Shaq Thompson (foot) did not practice; RB Christian McCaffery (hamstring), CB CJ Henderson (shoulder), and P Joseph Charlton (back) were limited.