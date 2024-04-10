Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ST. LOUIS — J.T. Realmuto had two hits and scored two runs and Aaron Nola pitched six innings, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

Realmuto was back in the starting lineup, hitting cleanup. He left Tuesday's game after he was hit in the throat area on a Zack Wheeler wild pitch in the seventh inning.

Brandon Marsh and Nick Castellanos each drove in a run in the sixth to break a 2-2 tie.

The Phillies won the series to close a six-game road trip and even their record to 6-6. The Cardinals fell to 6-7.

The game began in a light rain as it was not raining hard enough for a delay. The grounds crew worked on the field after each side had batted.

Nola, who signed a seven-year deal worth $172 million in the offseason, improved to 2-1. He allowed two solo home runs along with a single. Nola walked three and struck out three and threw 93 pitches.

Jeff Hoffman, the fifth Philadelphia pitcher, earned his first save in three opportunities by pitching the ninth.

Reliever Andre Pallante (0-1) faced four batters in the sixth and retired none to take the loss.

Starter Lance Lynn pitched five innings, allowing just one hit and two unearned runs on 94 pitches. He struck out six and walked four.

Marsh and Castellanos each hit run-scoring singles in the sixth off Pallante for a 4-2 Philadelphia lead.

Zack Thompson relieved Pallante. He got an out before Johan Rojas hit a single to shallow center to load the bases. Thompson struck out the next two hitters to escape the jam.

Two unearned runs in the first inning gave the Phillies a 2-0 advantage.

Rookie center fielder Victor Scott II turned the wrong way and lost a ball hit by Realmuto. The ball bounced off Scott's glove for his first error and what would've been the third out. Kyle Schwarber, who led off with a walk, came around from first for a 1-0 Phillies lead. Alec Bohm followed with a run-scoring single sharply hit up the middle.

The Cardinals tied the game on two home runs.

Rookie catcher Iván Herrera hit his third home run of the season to lead off the second. He hit a 3-2 changeup 432 feet to left field. Brendan Donovan hit an 0-2 curveball into the right field seats with one out in the third.

The Cardinals added a run in the eighth on a run-scoring single by Nolan Arenado off Seranthony Domínguez.

TRAINERS ROOM

Phillies: RHP Orion Kerkering (right forearm strain) will continue his rehab assignment Thursday with Class A Clearwater.

Cardinals: CF Dylan Carlson (sprained left AC joint) is still not cleared to resume baseball activities. Carlson still has pain and little range of motion in his shoulder.

UP NEXT

Phillies: LHP Ranger Suárez (1-0, 4.09 ERA) faces Pittsburgh RHP Jared Jones (1-1, 3.86 ERA). Suárez allowed two runs over six innings with four strikeouts in earning a win Saturday over Washington. Jones gave up two earned runs in six innings with seven strikeouts in a loss to Baltimore in his previous start.

Cardinals: LHP Steven Matz (1-0, 1.74) faces Arizona RHP Brandon Pfaadt (1-0, 5.06) in Phoenix. Matz enters the game with a 13-inning scoreless streak against Arizona going back to June 2, 2019. Pfaadt gave up five runs and eight hits and a walk over 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision against Atlanta in his previous start.

