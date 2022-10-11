Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

The Star Tribune's recent Outdoors column illustrates why wolves should continue to be federally protected ("Wolves weren't butchered after all," Oct. 7).

Wisconsin's management goal of 350 wolves was never a population cap. The state's management plan explains that 350 was an arbitrary number derived through a compromise more than 20 years ago and "represents the minimum level at which a full array of population control activities could occur ... ." Even then, it was believed that "300-500" wolves could exist in suitable habitat and, when including marginal habitat, "500-800" wolves could exist.

The Wisconsin wolf hunt was a cruel, pointless bloodbath. Packs were disrupted, wolves were chased down with snowmobiles and packs of dogs, pregnant females were killed — for sport.

If there were only 1,000 deer in Wisconsin, and hunters killed more than 100% over quota in a single season, reducing the population another 14%, I strongly suspect the article writer would call it a "massacre" and plead for reform.

Wolves provide many ecological and cultural benefits. In northeastern Minnesota, 23% of collared moose that died over the past 15 years were infected with brainworm — one of the biggest threats to moose, transmitted by deer. Recent research suggests that wolf pressure was linked to greater segregation of deer and moose, reducing the brainworm transmission risk.

Wolves survived the slaughter, but wolves must be allowed to self-regulate so they can thrive and fulfill their ecological niche. And that should be the lesson for Minnesota.

Nancy Warren, Duluth

The writer is executive director, National Wolfwatcher Coalition.

•••

"Wolves weren't butchered after all" missed the mark when assessing the impact of Wisconsin's war on wolves. Suggesting that wolves in Wisconsin are doing OK, it referred to a recovery goal set years ago that is no longer relevant because of subsequent research on wolf population dynamics and genetics. In fact, Wisconsin's wolf population estimate is based largely on volunteer observations and extrapolation, and poaching kills far more wolves than the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources knows about. The true ramifications of a killing season that saw more than 200 wolves, including pregnant females, die in less than 72 hours in a hail of bullets, arrows, bait, hounds, traps, snares and even motorized vehicles, are not yet known.

There is no legitimate reason to hunt wolves. The scientific consensus is that they regulate their own populations based on available habitat and prey, they rarely come into conflict with livestock, and they keep deer herds healthy. The Minnesota DNR acknowledges this in its draft wolf plan. But because they are highly intelligent and devoted to their families, killing just one wolf can cause the pack to fall apart, creating social chaos that can lead to conflicts.

Wolf hunting is not "management." It's done for fun, trophies, bragging rights or hatred rooted in myths and misinformation. Minnesota should do better for this iconic, ecologically vital species so highly valued by its citizens.

Zack Eichten, Mounds View

The writer is Minnesota state director, Humane Society of the United States.

ELECTIONS

Improvements are fine, if fact-based

D.J. Tice is right in "Franken vs. Coleman: Minnesota's case study in election imperfection" (Opinion Exchange, Oct. 10). Minnesota's election system should be continuously examined for flaws and changes made when appropriate. State and local officials have done that in the past. That's why Minnesota has such a secure and well-regarded system. However, changes should only be made on the basis of evidence and facts. They should not be made, as some politicians today are suggesting, based on unsupported conspiracy theories and suspicions.

Mary Hartnett, Minneapolis

The writer is executive director, Clean Elections Minnesota.

•••

Pondering "Minnesota's case study in election imperfection," one might reasonably wonder about the relevance in 2022 of the uniquely squeaky 2008 election that pitted Al Franken against Norm Coleman for U.S. senator. Tice was careful to note that voter fraud was not the issue in the back-and-forth recount that year; messy and inconsistent handling of mailed ballots was. Nevertheless, we can be certain that "election deniers" read the piece — or glanced at the headline — and were crowing, "See! I told you our elections are unreliable." (A wise letter in the same edition, "It's eye-rolling season," noted that negative campaign ads serve mainly to reinforce existing beliefs, not to persuade. Same idea.) The 2008 election could legitimately have been resolved by a coin flip. It was, statistically, a dead heat — 41.99% for Franken; 41.98% for Coleman. Let 'em arm-wrestle!

But there actually is a lesson from 2008, indicated by that (approximately) 42%-42% tie: Neither candidate was close to a majority. Independence Party candidate Dean Barkley was an also-ran that year, and he garnered 15.15% of the vote. A runoff election between Franken and Coleman would have been much faster and more satisfactory than the months of squabbling and appeals to the courts. (Georgia has runoff elections. Why can't Minnesota?) Lacking an actual runoff, ranked-choice voting would have redistributed Barkley's 15+% (and the small percents of other candidates) and determined a majority outcome. RCV has demonstrated in Twin Cities mayoral races that it works and is easy to use. We should employ it for other races to assure majority results.

David S. Miller, Minneapolis

INFRASTRUCTURE

Legislators, are you listening?

Later this month, the completion of Willmar Wye project will be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting event. More important than the celebration is the economic growth that has resulted from this infrastructure investment. Dooley's Petroleum, FedEx and additional companies likely considered this development, and the closing of the gaps on Hwy. 23, in making their decision to expand their operations in this area.

In mid-September, Kandiyohi County representatives, along with several other transportation advocates from Minnesota, traveled to Washington, D.C., to visit with our congressional delegation. Every member who attended is excited for the infrastructure opportunities that will happen with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). As Rep. Tom Emmer said, quoting former Eighth District Congressman Jim Oberstar, there are no Republican roads or Democrat roads, just Minnesota roads!

The opportunity for investment in roads, bridges and other infrastructure is greater than it has been for many decades — once in a lifetime! Highway safety improvements, freight movement, replacement of bridges, transit, safe routes to schools, pedestrian and bike routes and much more will benefit from this investment.

For Kandiyohi County and the rest of Minnesota to benefit from this federal legislation, our Legislature must also get on board with funding infrastructure. We need to invest in our future and continue grow our economy, along with improving the safety of our roads. Passing a transportation bill along with a bonding bill is critical.

As part of the transportation bill, a required minimal match from Minnesota will bring several billion federal dollars into the state. This funding will provide improvements across the landscape. In addition, a bonding bill will provide funding for state-owned infrastructure such as buildings, bridges, roads, etc.

Locally critical projects include: wastewater treatment improvements, the Glacial Lakes Trail extension from New London to Sibley State Park, replacement of the raceway on the Nest Lake Dam, and the County Rd. 55 highway-rail grade separation. All are approved and ready to be constructed.

Candidates for the Legislature have an opportunity to make a difference. When the election is completed and they head to St. Paul, I urge them to work for Minnesota and their communities. These are not Republican infrastructure projects or Democrat infrastructure projects. These are Minnesota infrastructure projects!

Roger Imdieke, New London, Minn.