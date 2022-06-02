Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

It didn't immediately hit me why DNA samples were needed to identify some of the victims of the Uvalde shooting. Then, I read an interview with Eulalio Diaz Jr., the Justice of the Peace who was the also the coroner for this massacre. He said he will never describe the details of what he saw. It was too awful — especially since he knows almost everyone in this small town.

Military vets and trauma surgeons say that bullets from an AR-15 can decapitate a grown man and make bodies look like they were hit by a grenade. I don't want to imagine what that kind of firepower does to a child's body. But maybe I should.

Maybe it's time for an Emmett Till moment. Let's require our governors, representatives and senators to study the crime scene photos and then explain why they are unwilling to keep weapons of war out of the hands of teenagers.

Perhaps we should all have to see the crime scene photos so that we could see the real price of America's beloved gun culture.

Rochelle Eastman, Savage

•••

Responding to "Should we be forced to see exactly what an AR-15 does to a 10-year-old?" (StarTribune.com, June 1): I disagree only with the phrasing "forced to see." But why would anyone choose to see such horrific images? Because trying to comfort others who are suffering often leads to the helpless realization that words alone are insufficient for expressing empathy. Words alone will not move people into action the way images will.

The whole world responded to George Floyd's murder because of images, not because of newspaper reports. I still remember watching the television evening news video showing journalist Bill Stewart (former WCCO anchor) being executed at a checkpoint by the Nicaraguan National Guard. Being 9 at the time, I knew only that the image pertained to war and to Central America. Nevertheless, I never forgot it. However, that same image caused enough public outcry that almost overnight it forced lawmakers in Washington, D.C., to abandon their decadeslong support for the Nicaraguan dictator.

Jimmy P. Powell, St. Paul

HELLER DECISION

No excuse for inaction

After reading the reasoned argument by Kate Shaw and John Bash on the District of Columbia v. Heller decision, I went back and read the majority opinion by Justice Antonin Scalia ("Gun debate misfires on court's Heller decision," Opinion Exchange, June 1). In it, he states, "The Second Amendment right is not unlimited," and as Shaw and Bash point out, nothing in Heller casts doubt on a number of possible guardrails, including background checks, effective tools to disarm the violent or mentally ill, etc. The problem is that none of that is happening. A major reason for this is pro-gun politicians continue to claim that the Heller decision allows for an unlimited interpretation that nothing can infringe on the Second Amendment. Perhaps they should read Scalia's actual majority opinion. One thing that stunned me was the following: "The Court's opinion should not be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms."

Since Bash and Shaw left out the part about "government buildings," I would like to comment on that. I am very happy that the Supreme Court and our Senate, for example, are exempt from the risk of a madman entering with an AR-15, but perhaps we should declare all of America a "sensitive place" and give the rest of us the same protection provided to Supreme Court justices and senators.

Richard Young, Minneapolis

GUN VIOLENCE

Repeal the Second Amendment

There is an obvious and commonsense solution to the pervasive gun violence in the U.S.: The Second Amendment must be repealed. It is clear that if the Founding Fathers, including James Madison, were to witness gun violence today, they would not have written the Second Amendment the way they did. From James Madison's (author to the Second Amendment) Federalist Paper No. 46: "Extravagant as the supposition is, let it however be made. Let a regular army, fully equal to the resources of the country, be formed; and let it be entirely at the devotion of the federal government; still it would not be going too far to say, that the State governments, with the people on their side, would be able to repel the danger." Clearly, he believed that a state militia was important to keep the federal government in check.

Gun advocates have stoked fear in Americans that they need a weapon for safety. The opposite is true. Statistically, a gun in your possession is more likely to be used in suicide or the killing or injuring of a family member or friend. It is much less likely to be used to defend yourself. It could be argued that the Second Amendment should only apply to weapons that were used in the late 1700s when the amendment was written. This would allow individuals to own flintlock pistols and muskets.

Gun owners like myself should not be concerned that the government will take our guns away. We have to be practical. After repeal, the voters can make laws like those in other countries that have solved the gun violence menace but still maintain hunters' and enthusiasts' ability to own guns.

Howard Lewis, Cambridge

•••

We've all heard, "To stop a bad guy with a gun, you need a good guy with a gun." Like all other National Rifle Association propaganda, it is missing something. It should say, "To stop a bad guy with a gun, you need a good guy with a gun who is proficient." I mean, if you can't hit what you're shooting at, you're just as dangerous to bystanders as the bad guy. With that in mind, perhaps one requirement for gun ownership should be a demonstrated ability to put 90% of one's shots in a circle with a 10-inch diameter from 10 yards — said proficiency to be demonstrated annually.

Rolf Bolstad, Minneapolis

•••

I appreciated Scott Gillespie's look at the gun views of Minnesota Republican congressional representatives ("Another massacre, another failure to lead," Opinion Exchange, May 28). I want to zero in on one point he didn't pursue that demands scrutiny — Rep. Michelle Fischbach's description of these rights as "God-given," a common turn of phrase and a favorite of NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre. This casual expression, which is affixed to other rights as well, uses the idea of God to place some individual interests into a space that is beyond public debate and government intervention.

One wonders whether this use of the phrase "God-given" doesn't amount to taking God's name in vain. It reminded me of a quote by Martin Luther from about the time guns were coming onto the scene: "I think these things were invented by Satan himself ... . All human strength vanishes when confronted with firearms. A man is dead before he sees what's coming. If Adam had seen such devices as his descendants have constructed to fight one another, he would die of grief."

Luther's description of the reality of firearms seems to describe the terror those fourth-graders and their teachers in Uvalde felt. Their parents, who have bravely spoken to the media, certainly seem ready to die of grief. To link the name of God to such suffering is beyond vain.

Bob Victorin-Vangerud, Minneapolis