In 2015, Trump announced his candidacy for our nation's highest office after riding down an escalator in Trump Tower. On Tuesday we saw his vehicle ride down a ramp to an underground garage, conveying him to his arraignment ("Trump is arraigned as historic case begins," June 14). I'm struck by the parallel between these two images of descent.

The first seemed to foretell coming lows in candidate conduct, such as his egregious invitation to a rival power to become involved in our presidential election ("Russia, if you're listening ... "). The second seemed to represent depths reached during and after his presidency, such as his contribution to the events of Jan. 6 and now his indictment on numerous felony counts persuasively alleging his mishandling and "willful retention" of classified material, obstruction of justice and other criminal acts.

To me, these two downward slides — one on an escalator, one in a black car — symbolize the direction this man has taken us, and would again, if given another chance.

Jim Kaufmann, Burnsville

Concerning Nick Akerman's June 15 opinion republished online from the New York Times, defending Judge Aileen Cannon for the document trial: I will accept most of Akerman's defense of Cannon. Being appointed by former President Donald Trump does not disqualify her. Nor does her membership in the Federalist Society. He also gives credit to her legal qualifications, being a magna cum laude graduate of a top-tier law school, which is great. Then he mentioned her lack of experience (four cases that went to trial in two years). But, when he goes on to say she should be given the "benefit of the doubt" and includes that judges learn "from episodes like this," I do begin to question his reasoning. (Would Akerman feel the same if she was the judge for his murder trial?)

The real decision to recuse, however, is due to Cannon giving special treatment to Trump last September because he was the former president. From Akerman's opinion piece: a "three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit — two of whom were also Trump appointees — made it clear that 'to create a special exception' for a former president 'would defy our nation's foundational principle that our law applies "to all, without regard to numbers, wealth or rank."' In other words, the panel chastised her for not properly applying the law and for not treating Trump like any other criminal defendant." Now, consider this: "28 U.S. Code § 455: Any justice, judge, or magistrate judge of the United States shall disqualify himself in any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned."

James Halvorson, Farmington

THE FLAG

A symbol of ... what, exactly?

On a walk recently I passed a woman hanging an American flag on her door. I wondered if it was a day to hang flags and realized that Flag Day was June 14. Then my thoughts turned more disturbing. Was she hanging it because she felt that our system of justice might finally stop a man who has torn this country apart? Did she have hope? Or was she hanging it as a "patriot" in support of the former president who retained top-secret documents of the United States just to feel important?

Am I the only one who thinks these thoughts when I see a flag in somebody's yard? Not long ago we hung our flags proudly as Republicans and Democrats and independents, together, as one country. Now I'm actually wary about hanging my flag. What message might I be sending? Will I alienate some of my neighbors?

If I could ask just one thing it would be that we return to the day we could all wave the flag of freedom.

Mary Alice Divine, White Bear Lake

MPLS. POLICE

Maybe we can strike the balance

After the Department of Justice laid such a damning assessment on the Minneapolis Police Department's past practice of disregarding laws, including civil rights laws and the Americans with Disabilities Act, Minneapolis has a chance to create a law enforcement body that would be unique.

Unfortunately, Minneapolis is not the only metro area where citizens have had cause to fear those who are sworn to protect. But perhaps we could show the country and the world what a good balance between protecting human rights and arresting criminals is like.

Regardless, I will continue to exercise my right to dream.

Frederic J. Anderson, Minneapolis

DEBT CRISIS

It's over. Let's not do it again.

Yes, with a thrilling photo finish, the debt ceiling crisis was narrowly averted. I approve of the bipartisan solution they reached. Applause, applause. But that process dominated the session for six months, at the expense of attention to other critical policy concerns. Climate change, immigration, foreign policy and other important issues were neglected yet again. We don't have time to spare on a matter like the debt ceiling. It should not be subject to debate. Ordinary congressional processes should determine the budget priorities. Both parties deserve criticism for choices they have made that exacerbated the debt problem. But the media has celebrated the ultimate resolution of the crisis, without mentioning the crucial time lost in the process. Please notify your public officials that time is urgent, and that you want them to attend to priority issues with all deliberate speed. Watch how Congress spends its time as well as how it spends your money. The clock is ticking.

Janet Mitchell, Northfield

THE STATE FAIR

My wallet could use some relief, too

The Minnesota State Fair made a handsome 15% profit last year on $65 million revenue, but still chose to raise daily ticket prices by another dollar to $18 for this year's fair ("State Fair's profitable 2022 comes as a 'relief,'" June 14). I have attended the fair most of my eight decades of life, starting back in the 1940s, when the bottomless cup of milk was a dime and everything else far lower. Of course inflation has taken its toll, but perhaps the fair could at least share some of that "relief" with those who attend the fair more than once.

There should be incentives for attending the fair on multiple occasions as the fair also makes money from vendors, shows and rides. This would encourage multiple visits and far more spending, as patrons come back for more evening shows, meals and rides. There is too much to see and do to try to get it done in a day. One suggestion would be sliding discount tickets — as an example, a one-day ticket is $18, a two-day ticket could be $24, a three-day ticket could be $30 and all days could be $36. Individuals and families could better afford to see it all, and attendance records would go through the roof. Everyone wins!

Michael Tillemans, Minneapolis

CUSTOMER SERVICE

Press '8' to record a primal scream

Customer service is dead! Rest in peace.

All the managers are 20-somethings.

No one knows how to use a landline to call a cab. The cab drivers don't know the city. They have no sense of direction. They can't break a 20.

Hello? Hello?! HELLO?! Can anybody hear me?

Customer service is a plethora of "menu options." Listen carefully because they have changed recently.

Lather. Rinse. Repeat.

God help us all.

James Patrick O'Connell, Minneapolis