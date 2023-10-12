Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

Fans knew the locals were in trouble when the loudest cheers during the Houston series were for walks. In the complete absence of any offense, it was the only way to reach base. Maybe that's OK in the AL Central, but hardly an effective winning strategy against other playoff teams.

Chip Scoggins highlighted the issue in his column on the 3-2 Game 4 loss, but his conclusion that "the next step is obvious" for the front office belies the acceptance by manager Rocco Baldelli et al. of the appalling frequency of strikeouts ("Let's not have another year of record strikeouts," Oct. 12).

What's obvious to Twins fans is that the team needs aggressive hitters who will use the whole field to put the ball in play. No more excuses and platitudes on "good at bats."

Make the opponents make plays.

A new approach is desperately needed given the bad even good players produced. The Twins had the best pitching staff since '91 and should have been competitive beyond the Wild Card round. That is what was "obvious."

Joe Carr, Eden Prairie

ISRAEL AND PALESTINE

Jews have tried everything

We must all do our own research into history when it comes to the current war between Israel and its surrounding nations. This history is old and tired and complicated. Jews remain a small minority with a large heart. They are not thieving colonizers of an Arab group who call themselves Palestinians and declare they are "oppressed." Israel's now very narrow slip of a country has been a bargaining chip between Arab nations and Great Britain for a century. Israel's attitude has been one of persistent generosity and willingness to compromise, but it is never enough for the yawning mouth of violent oppressors who continue to gobble them up, hoping there'll be no Jews left.

When, during the Holocaust, Jews were singled out and marched by the millions to gas chambers, the world jeered at them and called them cowards. "Why didn't they fight back?" Few nations gave them refuge, Denmark being an outstanding exception. Since Israel has had nationhood, it has been forced to defend itself against warring factions. It built what some say is the strongest military in the world — out of necessity. Israel cannot rest. When it tries to live in peace, others are plotting its demise.

Israelis have persistently developed their land and have given all residents options to stay or leave, granting all Jewish refugees a homeland and citizenship. Sadly, giant Arab nations whose allies are numerous made no such offers to Arabs. Most importantly, by militant doctrine, they refuse to recognize Israel's right to exist as a nation. Repeatedly, Israel's giant surrounding nations have committed acts of war against Israel, chipping away at her territory. When Jews fight back to regain their footing, the world snipes at them, sympathizing with those Palestinians who have not chosen to create systems of health, education, welfare, labor and commerce. When Israel has extended its hands in peace, their hands are cut off.

It's a question of trust. What would you do?

Carolyn Light Bell, Minneapolis

What happened in Israel is awful, tragic and wrong. My heart goes out to everyone impacted by the terrible acts of violence inflicted by Hamas on the Israelis. We see the Star Tribune boldly publishing headline reports of this devastation to Israelis on a daily basis. What I find incongruous and unsettling is the lack of headline reporting boldly decrying Palestinian casualties caused by Israel. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, which tracks casualties in global conflicts, from 2008 up until last week's attack, 308 Israelis have been killed and 6,307 injured by the ongoing conflict and occupation. At the same time, 6,407 Palestinians have been killed and 152,560 injured by this conflict. I'm no mathematician, but it's clear to see that more than 20 times as many Palestinians as Israelis have been killed or injured since 2008. Tell me, Star Tribune, where are the above-the-fold, urgent headlines condemning the atrocities caused by the Israeli government?

Meredith Seaborn, Edina

That the Palestinians have been denied their human rights is without question. But Hamas is an Islamic fundamentalist group whose ultimate goal (in addition to the destruction of Israel) is the creation of a Palestinian state along the lines of the Taliban of Afghanistan — not an ideal that most Palestinians agree with.

The presence of Hamas, with its militancy and archaic version of Islam, has provided the justification for the various sanctions and blockades that Gaza has suffered. A lamentable condition considering that, given its central location and educated populace, with proper (and more secular) governance Gaza might have developed into the Singapore of the Middle East. A stable, prosperous Gaza would provide a much stronger platform from which to press the argument for Palestinian rights.

Unfortunately, until the Palestinians are able (or willing) to throw off the yoke of these medieval Islamists, they will continue to be seen as a threat to Israel and as such will never achieve the rights they so justifiably deserve.

Gordon B. Abel, Minneapolis

As these wars in Ukraine and Israel/Gaza rage on, we need these guardrails of rules of war and international law now more than ever. We must honor the very reason the United Nations was forged out of the ashes of the holocaust. Our "Never Again" pledge is hollow when we just wring our hands as crimes against humanity and genocides are repeated again and again.

There is a greater risk of war crimes occurring when the aggressor sees themselves solely as a victim. There is this blind spot for many in the Middle East when both sides see themselves as the avenging victims. Without these moral/ethical/legal lines clearly delineated and enforced, the victims become perpetrators, too. This is the tragic vicious cycle creating more victims and war criminals on both sides.

Howard Dotson, Fridley

For those trying to understand the current tragedies in Israel and Gaza, it might be valuable to pick up the book "Blood Brothers" by Elias Chacour. The Chacour family are Palestinian Christians, and Elias Chacour has been an advocate for peace between his Arab and Jewish brothers for decades. Chacour has built libraries, community centers and youth clubs across Israel's Galilee region to try to bring reconciliation between Palestinians and Jews. His book details the early history of post-World War II Palestine/Israel in the decades from the days of civil war in the late 1940s, through his refugee years, into his years as a peace broker. In these dark days of further bloodshed on both sides, this book gives a third voice to the anguish and the ongoing antipathy between the two sides.

Harald Eriksen, Brooklyn Park

The opinions in Thursday's paper want to paint an all-or-nothing choice in the current conflict between Israel and Hamas, which is targeting Gaza and Israel. Nothing is that simple. Raising concern about the suffering of innocents on either side and wishing for it to stop, for the electricity and water to be turned on again, for hostages to be released and for the killing and bombing to stop makes you a humanist. An individual can have an opinion about these things and not condemn their religion or nation. Being a humanist does not mean you are against any particular group. We know the terrible suffering that has occurred in the last century and don't want that diminished any more than we want it repeated. I do wish the media would continue to cover all sides of the matter, but we can seek out multiple sources to expand our understanding.

Being worked up in your armchair in the U.S. isn't a useful state of being — get out and make your world a better place.

Laurie Stammer, Buffalo