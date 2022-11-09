Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

Yes, there was a wave on Tuesday: Americans waved goodbye to Donald Trump, the Big Lie and his version of America. When it really mattered the true blue patriots denounced Trump et al.'s move toward continuing to divide America and put our democracy at risk. The real heart and soul of our country shined as the call to arms and Trump's undemocratic version of America and that of his cronies eroded and dulled.

This is the turning point that we Americans so desperately needed and was delivered by so many seeing and affirming that we love the America we have. I now have confidence that, while our democracy has been challenged, we rose and the shining light on the hill is on and bright for all the world to once again clearly see.

Mark Lacek, Minneapolis

And so once again, the people have spoken. There is something majestic about Election Day, when everything gets quiet. The furious campaign ads cease, the endless punditry goes into a brief hibernation, and the nation waits as the power of the people rises to the fore. The dedicated election workers go steadfastly about their jobs of compiling those votes and making the results known. All the fury about "stolen elections" is exposed as so much foolishness. By and large, everyone accepts the results, and we the people take another step on our road to self-determination. Thanks to all the voters, all the election workers and all those staying civil in these fraught times, reminding us that we are indeed one nation.

Bob Guenter, St. Paul

Kudos to Scott Jensen for taking the time to run for governor. I've read his book, "We've Been Played." I especially liked his personal-physician-to-patient commentaries, think he has a ways to go yet and hope he'll press on trying to make the Republican Party better.

James Struve, Minneapolis

As I sit watching the election results at 1:40 a.m., I'm contemplating the whys of the results. Many talking heads on several news channels have given me their opinions. I don't know about the other state elections, but I have an idea about several of the races in Minnesota. In particular, the governor's race. As a former business manager and leader in other organizations, I listened to both Gov. Tim Walz and Jensen talk about many things, including Walz's COVID response and Jensen's disagreement. I think I've come up with why Jensen lost: He's not a leader.

A good leader or manager takes many factors into consideration and makes the best decision he or she can for the common good. Jensen's response to the COVID emergency would have been no mask mandates or closing of businesses and schools and no vaccine mandates. He said we should just get the virus and let "natural immunity" protect us in the future. Is that the common good? Hospitals were already under incredible pressure with overcrowding and fewer-than-desired numbers of staff and supplies. More sick and dying people would have created a horrible situation.

It's easy to do nothing. It's called leadership to make the tough decisions.

Kay Rasmusson, Buffalo, Minn.

Once again we see the metro area making the decisions for the entire state which clearly disagrees. Disgusting! Enjoy the taxes!

Dean Strunc, Paynesville, Minn.

I'm a pretty fortunate guy. I've been able to reside in three countries and two states. There's a lot of beauty in the world, but oddly enough Americans seem to be looking for an ugly coexistence with their neighbors — at least it would seem so during this last election period. I do believe, though, that my home state of Minnesota seems to want to lean toward decency, toward a state governed by a need to care for all its citizens. I remember former Gov. Mark Dayton was in a battle with the Legislature over the budget. The state was shut down, so to speak, waiting for one side to blink. Dayton blinked, and I knew we had a good leader at that point. He set aside his ego, for the betterment of Minnesota, and the voters rewarded him and ultimately us with another four years.

Years later, we had another governor up for re-election. He led the state through a novel pandemic following the science that is good health care rather than the opinions asserting egocentric personal freedoms. His ego allowed him to listen to his advisers, one of them being his health commissioner, Jan Malcolm. Humility is a good thing. Walz also governed while Minneapolis burned. Tough times, and, being human, Walz may have made a few errors. But you got a sense that he was trying to work the problem, trying to figure out what was best for the citizens of Minnesota rather than every individual citizen of Minnesota.

It appears that Minnesotans appreciate humility in a governor and being governed by someone who is willing to look after our most vulnerable citizens.

Garth Gideon, Clear Lake

I was an election judge on Tuesday. It felt important to give some back to the city and country. Unexpectedly, it was I who received something. Each voter — some rushed, some relaxed and chatty, some proudly with kids, some young, some old — came with an air of determination. Most thanked me for my service. Now I want to thank each of them for returning my hope for our beleaguered nation.

Susan Myhre Hayes, Golden Valley

Having heard both of the alleged widespread fraud and voter intimidation, I felt it was time for me to volunteer and witness for myself. I began my day both a bit frightened and excited. My experience of the day ended with me reassured and exhilarated. With an equal number of both parties, the citizen volunteers in our precinct worked as one, registering and certifying voters, distributing ballots, ensuring proper ballot casting and certifying numbers. All judges welcomed and thanked each voter, with first-time voters given standing ovations. I think all the voters felt appreciated; I know all of the judges enjoyed the day. After the voting ended, the judges all participated in confirming the ballots and verifying that the numbers matched. I can confirm that there were neither voting irregularities nor voter intimidation.

I challenge any election deniers to spend the next election seated next to me. You will become an election believer. Democracy works in Minnesota.

David Griffin, Plymouth

AFFORDABLE HOUSING

One family's story

Friday's column by Jennifer Brooks was interesting to me, having grown up in affordable housing adjacent to the University of Minnesota campus in the 1950s ("Affordable rentals? Not on Frat Row").

My mother, sister (11 years old) and I (9 years old) were evicted from a home in south Minneapolis in 1952. Dad had left the state and the three of us to fend for ourselves. The good news is that the Glendale housing projects were just opened in southeast Minneapolis — and our family had an affordable place to live. We were delighted with the new home since it was new and a much better home for us. And it was near Pratt Grade School in Prospect Park. And later, Marshall High School and later still the University of Minnesota.

My mother always took advantage of the proximity to the U campus, and we attended many of the free Minneapolis Symphony summer concerts at Northrop. I took violin lessons (at my mother's insistence) and was my high school orchestra concertmaster during my senior year at Marshall. My high school counselor, Oliver Severson, encouraged me to consider attending the U since I was inducted into the National Honor Society. He then helped me with U enrollment and scholarship applications.

That resulted in a $300 U Bookstores Scholarship, which paid for my first year's tuition of $270. I graduated with a bachelor's degree in 1965.

The U neighborhood is a great place to locate affordable housing and to change lives in a positive way.

Arnie Bigbee, Edina