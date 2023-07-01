Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

Dr. Scott Jensen announced in his June 25 commentary ("Abortion reconsidered: reading our collective moral compass") that he's adopted a more "nuanced" view of abortion policy since his failed bid for governor last year. "I'm done with rigid proclamations insisting on banning abortions," he tells us. He adds that his abortion views are increasingly influenced by "the importance of bodily autonomy" and "the moral imperative to allow each of us, as much as possible, the right to shape our personal moral compass."

But in a twist that seems to contradict all this fine language about individual liberty, Jensen argues that state legislators should draft a constitutional amendment to put before voters next year containing what they determine to be "balanced" and "bipartisan" limits on abortion access. The only one of these possible "balanced" restrictions that he mentions is limiting third-trimester abortions, the only argument for that being that many voters "view them as repugnant or incomprehensible."

This proposal for politicians to draft a constitutional amendment also comes just before Jensen says that he's "convinced politicians are not specifically qualified to establish Minnesota's abortion policy." This seemingly contradictory statement may ironically be the strongest point of the commentary. For abortion policy to be truly nuanced, governments should leave these complicated medical and moral decisions to those best qualified to make them — doctors and their patients.

Bruce Williams, New Brighton

Dear Star Tribune: As a prominent media platform, you have the responsibility to use that platform for the public good. Publishing Scott Jensen's commentary against reproductive freedom — after the inordinate amount of free media space that he was accorded during the last election — is to squander that power. In the future, please provide space instead to writers who have relevant solutions to some of the real problems that we face.

Catherine Murphy, St. Louis Park

Whoa! Wait! Are there two Dr. Scott Jensens in Minnesota? One Scott Jensen, who proclaims that Minnesota students urinate in litter boxes and extols anti-abortion and anti-vaccination rhetoric, stands opposed to the Scott Jensen that came across on the Opinion Exchange page last Sunday as a reasonable advocate for personal choice in medical decisions — including abortion and vaccination. Is this someone who wants to retain his medical license and regain some integrity in his life and practice? There was an extreme dichotomy in the Scott Jensen who was a candidate for governor and the Scott Jensen portrayed in Sunday's Star Tribune. Why? Right-wing Kool-Aid gone sour?

Mary Lynn Leff, Buffalo

I would like to applaud Scott Jensen for his willingness to say he doesn't have the answers to this complex issue. He was vulnerable enough to say he needed to consider this further. During the 2022 gubernatorial race, I recoiled from his MAGA campaign and vaccination stance.

In retrospect, I don't think that is who he is. I think he felt he had to take these public positions to win the race. I am a pro-life Christian who has struggled mightily with this very issue. It is interesting to me that Republicans who celebrated the end of Roe historically held to the belief that life begins at conception. Now that belief is costing them votes and they have decided abortion is acceptable anywhere from six to 15 weeks. Once the stance is taken that abortion is acceptable until a certain number of weeks, that number is completely arbitrary. I am a former OB nurse and understand fetal development. I agree that these decisions should be made by individual voters and not politicians.

Sandy Scott, Eagan

WORLD'S FAIR

Forget Bloomington tourism

In the Sunday newspaper there was an article about how Bloomington tried to win Expo 2027 ("Bloomington tried to win 2027 Expo. It lost. Now what?" June 25). Well, I am glad we lost. The thought of bringing up to 14 million visitors here in 2027 is disgusting. What were they thinking?

Yes, hospitality and tourism have been the backbone of Bloomington for years. But that must change now. We must face reality. There is more to Bloomington than just South Loop and Mall of America. The mayor talks of all the good connections we have made through Expo 2027. Forget them, and concentrate on all of Bloomington. Let South Loop and MOA stand on their own. It's time to move away from hospitality and tourism.

In 2022 there were 16 Minnesota cities that declared climate emergencies, including Bloomington.

We must deal with the issues facing our world today. The Climate Emergency Resolution Bloomington City Council signed in January 2022 outlines a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2035. Let's address that rather than bring 14 million visitors to town, all burning fossil fuels. The resolution states: "Despite these priorities, resolutions, and plans, the United States, Minnesota, and the City of Bloomington have failed to meet interim goals, and GHG emissions within the city are not significantly decreasing."

So let's forget about all the great contacts we have made and the hospitality and tourism industries and concentrate on how to lower our greenhouse gas emissions and meet our goals.

It will be very difficult to change course, but it is something we must do if this world is to survive. The future of the planet depends on it.

Terry Houle, Bloomington

The writer is a member of the Bloomington Sustainability Coalition.

Just to balance the image the word "lost" conjures up for most folks, let's acknowledge that Bloomington came in among the top three cities worldwide as the site for the 2027 World's Fair. I first heard a presentation about this bid as a member of the Bloomington Chamber of Commerce three or four years ago when it was still a concept. The proposal reflected world-class brilliance and tenacity. Kudos to the Bloomington team!

As for what's next: With the reputation our state has for being welcoming to everyone, imagine if Disney envisioned a theme park adjacent to the world-famous MOA and created an attraction that welcomes all guests, unlike what the Florida governor has expressed for his state. Yes, just imagine: food, lodging, transportation and jobs for Minnesotans.

A great way to say "Welcome to Minnesota!"

Arnold Bigbee, Edina

The writer is an ambassador for the Bloomington Chamber of Commerce.

VEHICLE KILLINGS

I'm tired of being afraid

How many folks with a driving and criminal record similar to the man who is charged with killing five young women are on the road? Why is killing with a car considered less serious than killing with a gun? I'm so angry that this man was allowed on the road, allowed to rent a car, allowed to drive. These are complex issues, as no single law or regulation or person can stop another person from killing, but I'd like our leaders to work on it. I'm tired of being afraid.

Anne Seltz, Minneapolis

PRIEST SHORTAGE

Solving the priest shortage

Sunday's Star Tribune mentioned the shortage of priests in the Catholic Church ("Rural community needs a savior for their church," June 25). There is a very easy solution: allow priests to marry and be willing to ordain women in the Catholic Church. It would also resolve the issue of sexual abuse in the church.

Lynne Rigg, Red Wing, Minn.