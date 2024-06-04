Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

I am astounded by the turn of events in the Ryan Londregan prosecution by Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty ("With charges dismissed, tempers flare," front page, June 4). The reason offered for dismissal should have been recognized long ago.

Before a prosecutor charges a police officer with a crime, the attorney should have evaluated all the evidence and considered any possible defense remotely available to the defendant. This is done to prepare for trial but, of greater importance, to ensure that it is fair and just to prosecute in the first place. It appears that did not happen here. It is stunning that the county attorney would not have anticipated what she has now been told directly by defense counsel. An experienced prosecutor would have recognized this would be part of the defense. Indeed, it was the entire defense.

When this case was first charged, a use-of-force expert was leaning toward an opinion that the shooting was justified. He was soon dismissed from further consultation. Apparently no expert agreed with the county attorney's opinion. The county attorney earlier said such an expert was needed, then changed her approach when she didn't get the opinion she needed.

Finally, after the lead assistant county attorney asked to be relieved, the county attorney went to the extreme length of contracting with a group of "blue ribbon" D.C. lawyers who she hoped would prop up the case. Instead, they told her she could not win and that she should drop the case. Bolstered by their opinion, she dismissed.

The experienced group of lawyers I worked with on police use-of-force cases (most of them no longer with Hennepin County) would have seen and assessed these matters before the case was charged. This was not a proper charging decision; it was made by people inexperienced in evaluating the conduct of police officers who make split-second decisions whether to use deadly force.

Finally, we have the result that should have been achieved months ago.

Alan J. Harris, St. Paul

The writer is retired managing assistant Hennepin County attorney.





•••





The Star Tribune reports that Moriarty claims Gov. Tim Walz was considering reassigning the Londregan case because Moriarty is a "queer woman" in her role as county attorney. Need I remind her that Walz has gladly signed legislation enacting a statewide conversion therapy ban, banning the gay and trans panic defense, as well as enacting shield laws for gender-affirming care. The Human Rights Campaign states: "During his time in office, Governor Walz has shown himself to be a pro-equality champion, prioritizing the safety and well-being of the LGBTQ+ community, and especially youth, in Minnesota."

There is real LGBTQ+ discrimination out there. Moriarty does damage by claiming it in her case.

Paul Kaminski, Minneapolis





POLICING

A different kind of outrage

In his June 4 commentary, Jim Schultz draws a line between the recent violence against police to "a climate of hostility" created and reinforced by politicians on the left ("The disgrace of politicians' war on police," Opinion Exchange, June 4). This idea, that a prevailing attitude among a dominant group can lead to violence, has been well discussed by scholars in recent years. For additional reading, I might suggest "The Weather" by Christina Sharpe.

I hope that Schultz shares my desire for a society in which all people are able to live and go about their business without fear of being killed. While Schultz does not seem to celebrate anyone's death, he does say that Ryan Londegran is a hero, and "That his life has until just days ago been turned upside down is an outrage." Hmm. I'm not sure I agree.

Ricky Cobb II isn't coming back. Amir Locke isn't coming back; Daunte Wright isn't coming back; Philando Castile isn't coming back; Winston Smith, God rest his soul, isn't coming back. It is an outrage that their families' lives have been turned upside down. But is it not natural for the world to turn upside down when a life is taken? For what possible reason should the killer be excepted?

I read plenty of responses to that question after the killings of Wright and Smith. Some people pointed out that Wright had once posted a video with a gun (as if that justified his killing). After the Star Tribune covered Smith's shooting, many people questioned the paper's efforts to explore his humanity — as if, somehow, he wasn't deeply human. As if the events that led to his death could not be connected to a climate of hostility that bore down on him day after day.

Samuel West Robertson, St. Paul





•••





The death of Officer Jamal Mitchell is devastating to Minneapolis. We desperately need good cops, obviously. But Schultz is unhelpful as he uses this tragedy to score political points. The crux of the policing problem is that the police unions across the state and the country have completely defeated civilian oversight. (Listen to former union president Bob Kroll describe how he did this on The Skirmish Line podcast.) As a result, it has been impossible to weed out the bad cops from all of the good cops. Those bad cops created a toxic policing culture at the Minneapolis Police Department, as documented by the state Department of Human Rights. That culture is the main reason recruiting is so difficult. What rookie cop wants to take the risk of another Chauvin showing up to "assist" them as they make an arrest? The unions need to understand that it is in their interest to allow the bad cops to be removed, instead of letting the bad cops hold sway. And undifferentiated support for police scores political points with some, but perpetuates the problem for all of us — including the good cops. I stand with the good cops.

James Van Sloun, Minneapolis





•••





Dear Minneapolis City Council,

A violent man with a long criminal history, numerous gun violations, active warrants and years of being cut a break: the resume of Mitchell's killer is one we've seen many times.

As a Minneapolis resident, homeowner and mom, I beg of you: Do something.

First, immediately schedule a public hearing so Minneapolis residents can address the full council. You have yet to provide us space to talk about Mitchell's death.

Second, at your June 13 council meeting, pass a resolution containing the following:

• acknowledgment that the lives of crime victims matter;

• commitment by the city to partner with county, state and federal law enforcement to conduct a felony warrant sweep throughout the city;

• request of the Hennepin County attorney to institute an office policy to ban plea deals and leniency on gun charges;

• request of the Hennepin County attorney to ask the court to immediately revoke the parole or probation of any felon found in possession of a firearm and execute the remainder of their sentence;

• request of the governor to assign prosecution of all gun crimes to the state attorney general if the Hennepin County attorney will not fully prosecute them;

• a statement of respect and appreciation for our police officers.

If you are not willing to do the above, please let us know what it is you are willing to do to prioritize the safety of children, families and officers in this city over violent, repeat criminal offenders.

Carly Melin, Minneapolis





TRUMP TRIAL

Who among us hasn't ...

Make no mistake: They're coming after former President Donald Trump now, but in the end it will be your right to lie about paying off the porn star you had awkward sex with while your wife was home with your 4-month-old son that will be threatened. Only Trump stands between you and the sheer tyranny of the lunatic left!

Jason McGrath, Minneapolis