The Dow Jones closed the highest ever on Wednesday. Gas prices continue to fall.

The Federal Reserve plans to lower interest rates, and unemployment is low. But Americans are still gloomy about the economy, so says the news in the Minneapolis Star Tribune (Dec. 13). When supply chains were disrupted because of COVID, food prices went up. Shouldn't they be going down? Not when corporations supplying our food see record profits by keeping food prices high. We like unfettered capitalism, don't we?

We're gloomy, and half of us are convinced we need Donald Trump to lift us out of these doldrums. He will be a dictator only on Day One! He'll build a wall! (I thought he already did that.) He'll drill, drill, drill and lower gas prices vs. climate catastrophe, no choice to be made there! He'll put more tariffs on foreign exports — America first! It doesn't matter that tariffs are largely borne by American companies who pass those costs to American households. He's showing strength!

And if those aren't reasons enough to vote for him, he's three years younger than old man Joe Biden! You can tell the generational difference just by how the two men speak. Instead of those old-fashioned words Biden uses, like "malarkey" and "folks," we get a trendier vocabulary from Trump, words like "vermin" and "deranged."

Maybe Americans are gloomy no matter what. Half the country is gloomy because of Biden's poll numbers. The other half is gloomy because things are actually looking pretty good, but admitting it is so, so hard.

Mary Alice Divine, White Bear Lake

President Biden's comments relating to Republicans insisting on linking any more monetary aid to Ukraine to strict U.S.-Mexico border security are not only alarming, but a reflection of how truly polarized our government has grown. The article said Biden "warned that failure by the United States to provide Ukraine further aid would embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin and others on the world stage," and that Biden said that "history will judge harshly those who turned their backs on freedom's cause." So let me get this straight. Biden and Democrats, who refuse to provide any aid to Ukraine if it includes providing any aid for U.S.-Mexico border security, are blameless? Of maybe "victims"? Have somehow taken the "moral high ground" by blocking aid for national border security? Biden and Democrats: You want to send $110 billion in U.S. aid for Ukraine, Israel and other national security needs, but refuse to allow any funding to defend our own national border and its security?

It seems to me that it might be a good time to take a good look at yourselves in the mirror when you want to accuse anyone of "turn[ing] their backs on freedom's cause." Let me throw a real foreign concept out there for consideration: compromise.

John T. Peterson, Waverly, Minn.

ENVIRONMENT

Ash tree mismanagement is thriving

What term best describes an action by a public agency dedicated to preserving our natural environment that has the opposite effect? "Environmental dereliction of duty"?

A recent article in the Star Tribune ("$8M in tree removal aid not retroactive," Dec. 3) described one of the effects of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board's policy regarding the management of the emerald ash borer infestation that threatens ash trees. Years ago, the board ignored the experts and chose the failed strategy of removing all of the ash trees. This disastrous tactic is the most expensive and environmentally damaging.

The science-based strategy, save the best and replace the rest, relies on a thoroughly tested pesticide, emamectin benzoate (EB), to preserve the best trees. Marla Spivak, an internationally recognized expert on bees, has said that the benefits of EB for ash trees far outweigh the minimal potential harm to bees.

Studies show that, over a 20-year period, a healthy, mature ash tree can be protected for less than the cost of removing and replacing it, and the protected tree will provide four times the benefits.

The Park Board's policy of destroying thousands of healthy trees on city property simply steers the beetles onto private property, which then causes serious environmental justice effects. The article includes several examples of homeowners who live in low-income neighborhoods who are being assessed thousands of dollars after the city condemned and removed ash trees on their property.

Yes, the best term is environmental dereliction of duty.

Michael Orange, West St. Paul

The writer is an environmental consultant.

ISRAEL AND GAZA

The hypocrisy is the problem

Eugene Volokh and Will Creeley miss the point in "Do free speech principles protect calling for genocide?" (Opinion Exchange, Dec. 13). The backlash against university responses to campus antisemitism is not because we want to "restrict speech" or disregard "freedom of expression." The backlash is because for years we have been told time and time again of the offense — nay, sheer harm — caused by the use of mere words. That a stray comment or phrase, however innocuous, is enough to justify public shame, perhaps with the added bonus of a job loss. That the speaker's intentions are wholly irrelevant. That it is up to us to consider the feelings of minority groups and adjust accordingly, not vice versa. Indeed, that any questioning of these principles is problematic in and of itself.

But now, suddenly, when mobs march down the street screaming phrases like "Globalize the intifada" and "Resistance by any means necessary" — ah, now we must consider the "context." Perhaps these genocidal chants have differing interpretations. We must not rush to judgment. Let us examine what both sides think of the situation. Won't anyone think of the "free speech principles"?

The only thing that changed between then and now is the Jewish element. The resulting timid, equivocal response from universities is not a coincidence. Are we really going to pretend otherwise?

Judah Druck, St. Louis Park

I read the article about pro-Palestinians closing down the Lowry Tunnel during rush hour ("Protesters shut down I-94 for about an hour," Dec. 12). As a psychologist, I do not understand why these protesters would purposely irate and frustrate the public. The frustrated drivers should in turn become more inclined to support Israel. If the protesters want support, they would do better by handing out a flower, a dollar bill, etc., to charm members of the public than frustrate them.

Paul Springstead, Baxter, Minn.

CIGARS

Let patrons smoke where I won't be

Even though I quit smoking tobacco decades ago and loathe cigar smoke, I agree with the letter writer arguing in favor of keeping Anthony's Pipe & Cigar Lounge open ("Let me enjoy mine in peace," Readers Write, Dec. 13). The last thing Uptown needs is another empty storefront brought on by heavy-handed city policies. If cigar smokers are willing to congregate in an enclosed space to immerse themselves in foul fumes, more power to them — better there than outdoors on a bench, forcing pedestrians to detour around them or hold their breathes while scurrying by the smokers. Since smoking tobacco is not illegal, those who choose to do so should have some smoking preserves where they will not bother the nonsmoking public.

It seems odd to me that while DFLers are patting themselves on the back for legalizing marijuana, they seem increasingly intent on persecuting tobacco smokers. Perhaps their hidden agenda is to drive out the cigar smokers and turn the lounge into a marijuana smoking emporium, where stoners can gather and bask in cannabis bliss.

Donald Wolesky, Minneapolis