•••

The MyPillow Guy is a sham. A Trump voter took down Mike Lindell's fluff that he had evidence of fraud in the 2020 election (front page, April 21). Lindell blanketed his followers with an offer of $5 million to anyone who could "Prove Mike Wrong." When Lindell's claim was debunked with data putting it to bed, Lindell refused to pay, preferring to feather his own nest. He offered no evidence to bolster his claim and the arbitration panel has found his claim is, like the filling of his pillows, merely such stuff as dreams are made on. A private arbitration panel ordered The Guy to pay the $5 million he promised.

He made his bed and now must lie in it. Of course, lies are what got him there. That paradox is his problem. I won't lose any sleep over it.

Brad Engdahl, Golden Valley

GUN VIOLENCE

A never-ending parade

I gather my weekly newspapers on Fridays for the recycling bin, and I couldn't help rereading the Star Tribune cover page headlines this week — Minnesota sheriff's deputy shot and killed in Pope County (Monday); 16-year-old boy shot and wounded for knocking on the wrong door in Kansas City (Tuesday); ex-Gopher football player terrorized and shot at by a former Minneapolis fireman (Wednesday).

A deeper look at this week's stories revealed some very grim gun-violence statistics: a total of 15 killed and 43 wounded throughout the United States. And that's simply just what was reported by one Midwest newspaper over a five-day span in trigger-happy, shoot-first-and-ask questions-later America. Absolutely pathetic.

Don Stevens, Minneapolis

•••

Now we're getting innocent people shot for going up to somebody's door, or turning into the wrong driveway, and Democrats once again call for stricter gun laws. And then we get the standard Republican response that "the Democrats are making this political." Well, yeah.

Mary Alice Divine, White Bear Lake

•••

Our country is unique in the world due to availability of a gun to almost anyone anywhere and thanks to millions of guns sold in the last several decades. Many feel the U.S. Supreme Court is responsible due to its manipulation of the Constitution's 235-year-old statement that: "A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed upon." The court ignores conditions 235 years ago, before a "well-established and regulated" military existed and firearms were simple — single-shot and muzzle-loaded. This surely needs to be revisited, as the court has lost touch with the needs of the country and the people.

A similar situation could be found in the lead letter on a different matter April 20. The writer discusses controversial Muslim calls to worship that impact peace and quiet at times in some neighborhoods. He invokes the Holy Qur'an that teaches him and fellow Muslims to "respect others and their faiths and cultural conventions," noting that the traditional ancient calls were practical many years ago for a population without clocks but are not needed today.

The Supreme Court has the Bible as well as other religious guidelines and just today's common sense related to history to reconsider its opinions. God knows our country desperately needs help to control gun ownership and misuse. Who will press the issue and begin?

Warren Wildes, Arden Hills

TRANSIT FUNDING BOOST

All would pay, fewer benefit

A recent letter writer from Minneapolis supported the one-cent metro sales tax for transit so that he and his graying cohort could have a safe and effective transit system. The letter writer extolled the value of a comprehensive, healthy transit system, so that people can age in place after they are no longer able to drive. I can't disagree with the desire to have a transit system that will serve people as they age. However, it is inappropriate to do so at the expense of those who have, and will continue to have, little to no transit access even if this tax is approved.

The vast majority of the residents in Scott County have virtually no access to transit services. Particularly if they don't drive. Some have access to commuter service if they drive to a park-and-ride. If you're lucky and can spend four or five hours to get to an appointment 30 minutes away, you might be able to use the dial-a-ride system. But, for those that do not drive, in almost every corner of the county there are virtually no transit services.

If passed, this sales tax will cost Scott County residents approximately $18 million a year — while services in the county will remain pretty much non-existent. If Minneapolis residents want a safe and effective transit system, they should be willing to pay for it. Those within the metro area who are generally ignored by the Metropolitan Council should not.

Gary Shelton, Prior Lake

•••

My husband and I made the decision to become a one-car electric hybrid family. Along with biking I would like to add transit to the menu as weather, "the roads" and schedules can make the one-car option difficult at times. I believe there are many like me, seniors and those of other ages, other races and in other ZIP codes, who would welcome eliminating a car payment for frequent, reliable and safe transportation as well as cleaner air and energy. This type of transportation requires a willingness to invest in the community.

I am excited to see that the Minnesota House has voted to find funding for this, and I encourage the Senate to do the same — for ourselves, our families, and future generations. Anything less will not fund the goal of 21 new transit lines, increased frequency to every 10 minutes, and accessibility across the metro.

Joan Haan, St. Paul

RETIREMENTS

Kudos to Steve Cramer

I have known Steve Cramer for over 50 years. In the April 20 article relating to his planned retirement in December, his many accomplishments were set forth. I want to add that in all the years Cramer was involved in public service, he was a gentleman, well-prepared, diligent and effective. He worked out of the limelight and did not seek public accolades. He was never involved in sordid actions bringing shame to himself, his office or Minneapolis. He leaves very large shoes to fill. Thank you, Steve, for your service.

Barry Lazarus, Minneapolis

… and to Neal St. Anthony

Wishing now-retired Star Tribune Business columnist Neal St. Anthony the best and assuring him that he will be missed. I've enjoyed his articles over the years. A confession: I disliked business news until I discovered that essentially it's about people, their plans, hopes and ambitions. St. Anthony's stories helped me discover and appreciate that fact. Maybe he will do some guest articles? A big thank you to him for his work.

Jacqueline Mosio, St. Paul

•••

During his 40-year career at the Star Tribune, Neal St. Anthony has shown us that business news can be more than that next story about the ups and downs of the stock market and the latest leveraged buyout. Neal's columns have introduced us to hundreds of courageous entrepreneurs, many of them minorities and new arrivals, who have persevered in the face of great odds and, in doing so, have lifted the fortunes of their challenged communities. Neal, you have done good work and you will be missed. Best of luck as you move on to that next chapter.

Iric Nathanson, Minneapolis