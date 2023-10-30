Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

New House Speaker Mike Johnson spoke to Sean Hannity on Thursday about the recent mass shooting in Maine.

He said, "At the end of the day, the problem is the human heart. It's not guns, it's not the weapons."

The last time I checked, the people in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand also had human hearts. Yet they do not experience the carnage that we put up with here in the United States.

Elaine Gerr Ruder, Minneapolis

ST. PAUL BALLOT QUESTION

City already has money, if it looks

I write to challenge the Star Tribune Editorial Board's recommendation to "Vote 'yes' for better St. Paul streets" (editorial endorsement, Oct. 29). We have lived and worked in St. Paul for more than 50 years. Yes, the streets are generally in terrible condition. The question, however, is why. Yes, prior mayors decided to not raise taxes. As a result there have been less funds available than have been needed to maintain the streets. As the board noted, state aid has also been inadequate. Even more important has been the city's apparent unwillingness to work with the nonprofit entities that pay no taxes and yet hold a very large portion of assessed land value in St. Paul but whose staff, students, vendors and others use our streets.

More important, however, I suggest editorial writers come to St. Paul and review the many road and similar projects that we think are not only unnecessary but wasteful. Current projects recently completed, nearing completion or on the drawing board include the following: bump-outs at intersections, cement barriers in the middle of busy streets (Fairview Avenue), sidewalks where there are few walkers (Ayd Mill Road and Marshall Avenue between Cretin Avenue and Otis Avenue) and, not to be overlooked, the proposal for material change to Summit Avenue. Let us also look at the many hires by Mayor Melvin Carter that bloat the city payroll. The list goes on. There are funds to be found if the solons would simply manage what is already available to the city.

Richard Wilhoit, St. Paul

12TH WARD

Chowdhury is the best choice

As I wrap up 10 years on the Minneapolis City Council, it's important to leave the ward in the best hands possible. I am particularly concerned about the entrenched factions at City Hall. We need our next council member to hit the ground running, successfully bridge these divisions and rally partners to help solve the complex issues our city faces. After getting to know each candidate, Aurin Chowdhury stands out as the clear choice for several reasons:

She is the only candidate that has experience working at City Hall doing policymaking and constituent work, so she's ready to go on Day 1 and won't face the steep and long learning curve that others would. She is uniquely positioned to bridge the factions at City Hall that have led to impasses. This results from Chowdhury's relationships with members of both factions, combined with her pragmatic focus on reaching compromise. Her close intergovernmental relationships will pay dividends for our city. Minneapolis cannot solve all the world's problems, our core services need more investment, and property taxes can only be raised so high. That makes it necessary to secure solutions and funding in partnership with other government levels. Chowdhury is endorsed by key legislative leaders and will be able to immediately put those relationships to work for our city.

Ultimately the decision of which candidate to support is up to you as a voter, and I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition and the success of whomever is elected.

Andrew Johnson, Minneapolis