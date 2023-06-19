Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

My heart breaks for the families and friends of the five women killed Friday in Minneapolis; my cousin was 18 when he was killed by a reckless driver ("5 killed when speeding driver runs red light," June 18). I am tired of seeing these stories repeat. I am tired of seeing the numbers — that motor vehicle accidents are the leading cause of death among Americans ages 5 to 34. I am tired of seeing aggressive drivers speed away with no real consequences for their actions, while nonwhite drivers are disproportionately stopped and arrested.

We need a cultural and legal shift in American driving, recognizing driving as a responsibility with serious risks. Too many reckless drivers reoffend, continuing to endanger others even after they've injured or killed people. I don't know what the best legal approach is to reduce recidivism. But each of us can make a conscious choice to drive well: Buckle up. Put down the phone. Don't drive if you've had alcohol or other impairing substances. Follow posted speed limits and pay attention to the flow of traffic around you. Don't be the reason another family grieves.

Helen Risser, Edina

CAR THEFTS

Proper attention to a root cause

As an infrequent endorser of Star Tribune Editorial Board perspectives, I hasten to fully endorse the concluding observation in "Urgent response needed on car theft" (June 16).

Activist calls for "more resources and programming to provide young people with constructive activities" imply that incremental government funding could resolve the root cause.

But juvenile crime might be linked to a contemporary culture, apparent disregard for the significance of family environment and parenting. (Any individual offering such an observation risks political incorrectness labeling.)

Thus, kudos to the Editorial Board on its concluding observation: "The foundational work begins at home, though, where family structure and support are critical. Responsible parenting can prevent criminal activity, too, especially among preteens."

Gene Delaune, New Brighton

MINNEAPOLIS DECLINE

How will you respond?

It's axiomatic that the major businesses that sustained Minneapolis for ages have abandoned the city ("Restarting city's heart," June 18). Minneapolis was known as a vibrant, economic powerhouse, business-friendly and bustling with diverse activities. But unfortunately, for all intents and purposes, the city is now decaying, debilitating, declining, deteriorating and degenerating. What is unambiguous is the incompatibility between business and lawlessness. Businesses can't thrive in a mayhem environment.

Crime cartels are overtly transacting drugs on the streets of downtown Minneapolis. Violent actions such as robbery, shoplifting, purse snatching and pickpocketing are common. Drug leaders are roaming around in the streets and they are terrorizing the city. This offers us keen insight and discernment into how left-wing politicians govern major cities across the county. Plato once said that the price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men. What we have is voice and volition, and it's up to us how to utilize them.

Ibrahim Hassan, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS POLICE

After the federal report …

Since I lived in Minneapolis for more than 25 years, I was not surprised by the findings released Friday by Attorney General Merrick Garland ("DOJ: Violent, racist MPD often violated rights"). I'd often seen racist behavior by Minneapolis cops when I lived there.

Once I was following a police car down Lake Street. The car suddenly veered toward a mud puddle and splashed a group of Black people who were standing near the curb.

As the dean of students at a Minneapolis college, I frequently had to bail out Black students who were detained unlawfully. Once on the phone I explained that one of our honor students could not have committed the crime he was accused of. The officer said, "I don't care. I can hold him for 72 hours." The young Black honor student was held in jail for three days, only because he was Black.

Let's thank the ACLU for ending Bob Kroll's reign as leader of the police union. Let's hope the department can now rid itself of the Krollites and Derek Chauvin enthusiasts.

Tom Donahue, Fort Myers, Fla.

The writer was vice president and dean at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design from 1986 to 1996.

Are there issues within the Minneapolis Police Department that need to be addressed? Absolutely. This report clearly shows bad apples exist in the department who need to be removed. Better training is required.

But let's not forget most are hardworking people who put their lives on the line every day. There were more than 10,967 violent crimes committed in this state in 2021 alone. Rapes, assaults, human trafficking, spousal and animal abuse, and child molestations. Auto theft is double what it was last year.

Any ideas on how to address these crimes without a fully staffed Police Department? You seriously suggest that ill-defined "social programs" will prevent rape, human trafficking and animal abuse?

I for one appreciate the work done by the police, public school teachers, postal workers, etc. Most do a great job. But they get too much abuse. You try it if you think you can do a better job.

Mary Flores, Brooklyn Center

EMERGENCY RESPONSE

Done right

Date: June 6, 2023

Time: 2 a.m.

Location: A small apartment building in Loretto (15 miles west of the 494 loop)

All five residents were asleep in their apartments. A fire was reported. Loretto's volunteer firefighters as well as others from neighboring communities rushed to the scene. Because of their efforts, lives were saved. Our son, Eric, was one of them.

We wish to publicly thank all of those firefighters involved as well as the individual who reported the fire. Heroes all.

Al and Catherine Spottke, Mendota Heights

TRUMP

Your 'retribution,' your downfall

There is a saying so old it is attributed to almost every venerable culture — European, Asian, African, and Indigenous people of both North and South America. Thus, the saying could be considered a universal truth. That saying is, "When you plot revenge, start by digging two graves, one for your enemy and one for yourself."

The former president has vowed to direct the Department of Justice to bring charges against President Joe Biden and his family. That seems to be part of his larger promise to his supporters to "be your retribution." Those promises are unpresidential, contrary to the principles of democracy and decidedly anti-Christian. (See the Sermon on the Mount, Matthew 5:39.) Most important for Mr. Trump's personal interests, his fierce determination to take vengeance against his perceived enemies can only result in his own ruinous failure. If anyone really cares about the man, they will do their utmost to persuade him to give up that desire.

Gary Brisbin, Fridley