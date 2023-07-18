Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

The Minnesota Rabbinical Association is the largest rabbinic organization representing the Jewish community throughout Minnesota. As a diverse group with different theological and political understandings, we are able to find common ground on issues that speak to the best of who the Jewish people are and aspire to be. In that regard, we are thrilled that a leading voice for Israeli democracy, President Isaac Herzog, has been invited to appear before a joint session of Congress. We call on all of our elected members of Congress to honor the right of the Jewish people to self-determination by attending this session of Congress.

We are all pained by the attempts of the current coalition to lessen democratic safeguards inside the state of Israel. This anti-democratic trend is infecting healthy democracies across the world, including inside America. However, our belief in the importance of supporting those Israelis fighting to ensure dignity for Jews and Arabs alike inside the state of Israel will be enhanced by Herzog's speech before Congress. We ask that those members of Congress who might be tempted to boycott this speech instead attend and gain greater understanding about the historic aspirations of the Jewish people to return to our foundational homeland.

This letter was signed by the following members of the Minnesota Rabbinical Association: Rabbi Morris Allen (statement author), Rabbi Norman Cohen, Rabbi Alexander Davis, Rabbi Avram Ettedgui, Rabbi Yosi Gordon, Rabbi Jennifer Hartman, Rabbi Justin Held, Rabbi Esther Adler, Rabbi Hayim Herring, Rabbi Harold Kravitz, Rabbi Lynn Liberman (MRA co-chair), Rabbi David Locketz, Rabbi Tamar Magill-Grimm (MRA co-chair), Rabbi Tobias Divack Moss, Rabbi Cathy Nemiroff, Rabbi David Steinberg, Rabbi Avi Olitzky, Rabbi Debra Rappaport (MRA co-chair), Rabbi Marcus Rubenstein, Rabbi Rachel Rubenstein, Rabbi Adam Stock Spilker, Rabbi Sharon Stiefel, Rabbi Aaron Weininger and Rabbi Marcia Zimmerman.

READING

Don't forget, it starts at home

I applaud the commentary written by retired teacher Dawn Peterson, "Varied strategies are needed for young readers" (Opinion Exchange, July 17). I agree 100% with everything she said! As a retired teacher myself, I would like to add to what Peterson wrote. I believe back in the day, we called that "piggybacking"!

Reading is a complex task and teachers face many challenges in meeting the varied needs of the students in front of them. Children learn to read in a wide range of ways, and one size does not fit all. I am happy to know the state of Minnesota is following the research in implementing the Minnesota Read Act.

We're hearing a lot about teachers and falling test scores, and I would like to address the parents as a crucial piece of the puzzle.

I would like to invite young parents to lay the groundwork. You are your child's first teacher. Use that precious time before your child enters school to lay the foundation for literacy learning. Read real books to them, talk to them constantly, sing with them, rhyme with them, play board games and card games, take them to the library, get them outside in nature, sit with them and draw and write and paint and play with Play-Doh!

I'm quite sure there is an app that can do all those things with your child, but nothing takes the place of human interaction in conversing and responding to reading and play. I know all of this sounds a bit old-fashioned, and it is (retired teacher — remember?). I would urge you to give it a try! No doubt screens are here to stay, but if we don't have the willpower to limit our own screen time and look up and interact with our littlest humans, we're all in trouble!

Becky Gainey, Northfield, Minn.

DRIVING

Everyone could use a refresher

An article about new Minnesota residents no longer needing to take a written driver's test tells us of one new resident objecting to a testing requirement ("Driver's exam for newcomers to go away," July 15). She says with her half-century of driving experience, "It does not make any sense."

What an arrogant and unsafe attitude. Much has changed in the five-plus decades since I got my first driver's license. Road markings have changed, signage has changed and traffic laws have changed.

Additionally, traffic laws vary from state to state. It might be more reasonable to require all drivers to take a periodic test or driving safety review.

Terrell Brown, Minneapolis

•••

As we see chaos on our roads with the driving deaths and crashes and road rage from people not understanding how to maneuver things like roundabouts and the zipper merge, there is a bigger need than ever to increase training for drivers of all ages. Driver training should be taught all through elementary and high school so it is ingrained into new drivers coming up, and retesting should be mandatory every 10 years to be able to renew your existing license. Basically everyone drives, and to just give out a license and close our eyes and hope it will turn out OK is a recipe for disaster that needs to be addressed.

Brian Layer, Becker

BIDEN'S RE-ELECTION

Be a statesman and run for VP

Dear President Biden:

I have heard several recent interviews in which you explained why you intend to seek a second term as president. While I regard your efforts during your first term in reducing unemployment to historic levels, getting inflation under control, restoring our country's standing in the world and strengthening our alliances in Europe and the Pacific as significant accomplishments, I would ask that you consider getting behind the following proposal.

There are a number of well-qualified younger men and women in the ranks of the Democratic Party who would serve the country well, but they are reluctant to challenge an incumbent president for the 2024 nomination. As a senior statesman whose place in history is already well established, you would serve the country and the party well by stepping aside and partnering with one of these younger Democrats during the next administration. An Amy Klobuchar/Joe Biden ticket, with you once again serving as our vice president, would have the following benefits: 1) It would continue your involvement in the U.S.' recovery of its leadership role in the world and would reassure our allies that your knowledge, experience and leadership would continue to be a significant presence in our government. 2) It would facilitate the election of a woman to the highest office in the country. 3) It would invigorate the Democratic Party with new blood. 4) In Sen. Klobuchar, the country would have a leader of integrity and experience without any of the baggage that accompanied Hillary Clinton's run for the presidency, and have someone with a track record of working across the aisle. 5) It would remove the "age" and the "Hunter Biden" issues that will invariably affect your efforts to succeed to a second term. 6) It would enhance the prospects of avoiding the chaos of another Trump presidency.

The election of a Klobuchar/Biden team would be a win-win for both the country and the Democratic Party. I hope that you will get behind this proposal.

Mike Trucano, North Oaks

•••

Biden can solve two problems rising from his re-election efforts — his age and the weakness of Kamala Harris as vice president — by simply inviting other Democratic candidates to enter the primary against him and let the voters decide. Don't get me wrong, I like Biden and believe he is doing a good job as president. But he is old — too old to be running again in my opinion. But don't take my word for it, let the Democratic voters have their say. Imagine a primary that included Biden but also Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and California Gov. Gavin Newsom. If President Biden is still the strongest candidate he will end up on the ballot. But if, as I believe, there are other candidates who would make great presidents, I'd like the opportunity to hear what they have to say and make a choice.

Dan Martin, Minneapolis