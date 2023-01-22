Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

After reading the story of Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, and how he goes grocery shopping for his family ("Watching prices like a hawk," Business, Jan. 15), my wife and I thought it would be a good idea for our political leaders, elected or appointed, to maybe once or twice a month also do their family's grocery shopping. Just to maybe remind them what their constituents are having to cope with as far as food inflation and having to make choices. Could be eye-opening for them.

Michael DeMaris, Robbinsdale

RELIGION AND FREEDOM

An additional murkiness

The Jan. 15 editorial ("Hamline's academic freedom? Cloudy.") added significant and welcome nuance to the academic-vs.-religious-freedom debate. It also brings to mind the old saw, sometimes called Sayre's Law: "The politics of the university are so intense because the stakes are so low."

Clearly, reputational and job loss matter greatly to those involved. But a battle between religious freedom and the public interest three decades ago involved the very highest stakes in play — human lives.

On May 9, 1989, the Christian Scientist parents of 11-year-old Ian Lundman of Independence, Minn., treated his juvenile-onset diabetes with nothing but prayer, following the advice of a St. Louis Park Christian Scientist minister who prayed for recovery from 35 miles away until Ian died.

The coroner classified the death a homicide, and the Hennepin County Attorney convened a grand jury that returned indictments for second-degree manslaughter against the parents and the clergyman.

Eleven months after Ian's death, the indictments were tossed and the charges dismissed by a district judge based on a 1983 Minnesota statute protecting "parents who in good faith rely on spiritual means or prayer" for medical treatment, a decision eventually affirmed by both the Minnesota Court of Appeals and the Minnesota Supreme Court.

The Legislature clarified the statute in 1990, slightly modifying the right of Minnesota parents to kill their minor children in the name of religion. It's unclear whether that clarification has ever been tested.

William Beyer, St. Louis Park

NATIONAL GUARD

A vicious cycle

The Jan. 15 front-page story "Recruits refilling the ranks" was a feel-good feature about a Minnesota National Guard recruiter named Terry Hong. A child of refugees, his approach is personal connection with potential Guard volunteers. The more I read, the more tragic I found the story. Hong's family fled from Cambodia and Vietnam, a totally optional war that resulted in 2 million deaths, a legacy of our own massacre of civilians (My Lai), refugee camps and boat people. Hong works with Hmong and Karen speakers, from other war refugee families. He keeps a wall of recruit pictures, illustrating ethnic and national diversity of the 1,093 Minnesota Guard enlistments last year.

Notice the tragedy of what is happening here. Hong himself has been involved in war in Kuwait and Iraq, also failed U.S. wars. He acknowledges that many return with mental health issues from wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Finishing this story, I saw this recruitment as a link in a vicious cycle where a refugee makes good by recruiting other refugees to fight in other wars, creating more refugees. I love many actions of the National Guard: rescuing people in Buffalo snowstorms or California mudslides, searching for the missing and so on. It pains me deeply, however, when young people sign up to get college tuition help, only to be instruments of more human suffering when they volunteer to kill when ordered.

Charles Underwood, Minneapolis

MINNESOTA LEGISLATURE

Go big with RCV

Kudos to Lori Sturdevant for urging the Minnesota Legislature to "go big" (Opinion Exchange, Jan. 8). But what distinguishes bold ideas that ignite overdue social change from those that are just boldly foolish? Political ideas that later become recognized as historic are those that substantially improve our lives and heighten our ability to engage in society. Women's right to vote. Social Security. Public education. Medicare. Digging deeper, political actions that later become leadership case studies are those that eliminate root causes of our distress.

We are now in a time of distress. We face all the usual challenges (economic, health, education, etc.) but are additionally burdened with political extremism. Such extremism makes it ever more difficult to resolve our common problems.

While Sturdevant doesn't say it explicitly, political extremism stems in part from the way we elect public officials and the distorted pressure that inflicts on officials who must play to their ever-narrowing political bases. Until this root cause is addressed, extremism will only get worse.

There is a way out of this, and Sturdevant's final point lands squarely on a solution. Ranked-choice voting not only guarantees majority rule and encourages coalition-building, it provides an antidote to political dysfunction itself. By giving voters more voice and more choice, RCV dampens extremism, toxicity, and personality-driven campaigns. Alaska's experience in electing U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski demonstrates the point.

Yes, this is the legislative session to Go Big, tackle root cause, implement RCV and wrestle dangerous political extremism to the mat.

Maureen K. Reed, Grant, Minn.

The writer is chair of FairVote Minnesota, a nonprofit organization advocating for ranked-choice voting in Minnesota.

WINTER, PART ONE

Whose sidewalks, anyway?

A Jan. 15 letter writer ("At whose cost, in principle?") was critical of people who think the city should be responsible for clearing the sidewalks in residential areas. He does not want an increase in his property taxes "solely to address a situation where too many property owners are not taking care of their own business."

But I seriously question that it is "their own business." Did they choose to have sidewalks installed in front of their homes? No. So why should they be forced to clear the snow on the city-owned sidewalks? It's bad enough residents lose around 5 feet of your yard to the public setback, then just insulting if they make you clear the snow as well.

Many people are not physically able to clear the sidewalks, and it is hard to find others to do this for you. And if you do find someone, it can be expensive. So to me, it is a no-brainer. The city should clear the sidewalks it chose to install.

Pam Pommer, Bloomington

I suspect that the proposal to have the city clear all sidewalks is a nonstarter. However, there is another proposal that would be a great improvement in mobility: crews that would follow snowplows and clear intersections and bus stops of the ridges left by plows. Many residents do clear their walks after snowfalls, but then a day or two later the plows come through and block access to the street with new (and often heavy) ridges of snow and ice. Pedestrians can walk an entire block on nicely shoveled walks, only to find that it is impossible to cross the street. An additional suggestion: These crews might be a good opportunity for restitution by young offenders.

Julia Wallace, Minneapolis

WINTER, PART TWO

The ice-dam haul

When our elected officials draft legislation to discourage price-gouging, I hope companies that remove ice dams are on their list of offenders ("What to do about ice dams?" Jan. 14). Four hundred dollars an hour! Have they no shame?

Mary Vrabel, Minneapolis