Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

Six "textualists" on the U.S. Supreme Court did a Google search on the Constitution and found the phrase "absolute immunity." I am still trying to find it, and Richard Nixon says, "Where were you 50 years ago?"

James Halvorson, Farmington

•••

So if the Supreme Court said former President Donald Trump has limited liability when he acted in his official position, then so does President Joe Biden. Biden will be president at least until January, so I suggest he gets to work now! Declare that the Supreme Court is eliminated, declare term limits for all justices and have all candidates run for election. Second, arrest Trump for charges related to the attempt to overthrow the government. Third, declare a new election if he loses. Fourth, do whatever you want after that.

Doug Jensen, Minnetonka





PRESIDENTIAL RACE

Time to consider alternatives

Reflecting on the recent presidential debate, I am reminded how difficult it is for someone in power to relinquish the reins when it's time to do so. It does not matter if it's an evil dictator (Vladimir Putin and a host of others) or a benevolent person (Pope Francis, Joe Biden, Dianne Feinstein), people in power cling on to the bitter end, even at the risk of tarnishing their legacy. Biden has done a great job helping the country overcome a pandemic, restoring our status with our allies, standing up to Putin, among multiple other achievements. It would enhance his legacy to facilitate transition to a younger, unifying candidate. I would think he and people in the upper echelons of the party could come up with a suitable candidate who hopefully might diminish the political rancor in the country.

Allen Fongemie, St. Paul

•••

I keep hearing about how so many people are frustrated about the prospect of a Trump-Biden rematch in the upcoming presidential election, about the exasperation that many feel about the idea that these two deeply flawed candidates are the best options to lead our troubled nation.

But there is another, better option: Bobby Kennedy Jr.

Even though the media can't seem to mention his name without telling the reader what to think about him or labeling him with some sort of smear — e.g., "conspiracy theorist" or "anti-vaxxer" — and even though almost no mention is ever made of his deeply considered and substantial policy perspectives, Kennedy is a candidate worth careful consideration.

If the media would explore his cogent ideas about foreign policy, the decimation of the middle class, regulatory capture, chronic illness, environmental justice, and free speech — rather than repeating ad nauseam their inaccurate caricatures of him — people might find in Kennedy a candidate well-suited to lead in these tumultuous times.

I ask the media to do its job: to fairly present each candidate's positions and enable citizens to make their own informed choices.

Pierre MacGillis, Minneapolis

••••

I am a retired physician with Parkinson's disease. I watched the debate and noted the following observations about President Biden:

• Didn't swing right arm when he walked in.

• Marked reduction in eye blink rate.

• Mask facies. No animation.

• Monotone, thin, soft voice.

• Poor enunciation.

• Lost his train of thought frequently.

Sounds a lot like me. I am convinced that Biden has Parkinson's disease. This is not the Joe Biden of 2020. The differences are striking. He has a progressive neurologic disease that impairs cognitive ability in many if not most patients. I think Biden should have cognitive testing with the full results made public. No hiding behind HIPAA. Given the progressive nature of the disease, he should not run for re-election. The job is just too demanding. I can't believe the Democrats can't do better than the current and future iterations of President Biden. I agree that Trump is profoundly unfit for different reasons, but that is no excuse to run a man whose judgment may not always be trusted.

Willam Sharer, Minneapolis

•••

Gov. Tim Walz's remarks in support of Biden after his disastrous debate performance need to be reexamined. "Look, we don't abandon our folks. We [could] probably take a lesson from the Republicans. They won't abandon their folks on 34 felony charges." What Walz is describing is a cult of personality. Yes, Republicans are loyal to Donald Trump, but that does not mean Democrats ought to create their own cult of personality. Americans ought to be loyal to democracy, not to a man (or woman). If beating Trump in November is about saving democracy, then Democrats ought to be brave and do the hard (not impossible) thing and nominate a better candidate at the convention. Democratic voters will not be blind to what we have seen and heard with our own eyes and ears: Biden cannot reliably lead any longer. We need a younger, more capable candidate. Walz has been a brave leader for our state and he can do so again by saying the obvious: President Biden, we have appreciated your service to our country and now it's time to step down.

Lacey Parr, Duluth









POLICE CONTRACT

What about 'bad' cops?

A June 30 commentary by Mayor Jacob Frey and two people he hand-picked to reform the Minneapolis Police Department urges the City Council to approve a proposed new police contract ("Police contract delivers change for Minneapolis residents, officers"). Stating the obvious, the authors tell us that the proposed contract is a compromise — but are extremely vague on who got what. A primary contract negotiation goal for any union is increased pay, and we know from previous Star Tribune reporting that the proposed contract gives raises of "nearly 22%." But what are we Minneapolis taxpayers getting?

An obvious goal, shared by most, would be to reduce or eliminate the costly (and embarrassing) penalties we keep paying for the misbehavior of "bad" cops. We don't know how many remain on the MPD — maybe (as some suggest) only a few, but frequent and continuing litigation suggests that the number isn't zero. We've been repeatedly told over the years that the contract is a major barrier to firing bad cops, so restructuring the contract to eliminate that barrier would be a priority for me.

The commentary includes vague references to "increased transparency, accountability and oversight," but none of the bullet-point examples provided by the authors clearly address this problem. I'm willing to pay higher taxes for better cops, but it's been four years since George Floyd's murder, and I'm reluctant to swallow a 22% increase until I see evidence of real reform.

John K. Trepp, Minneapolis









BLACKOUT PLATES

An odd choice in a state with such abundant color

I have been seeing the new Minnesota black-and-white license plates on cars this spring. On Sunday, I biked around Lake Harriet in Minneapolis. There was a clear blue sky. There were sailboats in the water, and there was so much greenery it was like paradise. It was truly the land of sky-blue waters. Then I thought of those boring black-and-white license plates and thought we can be more creative than that.

Betty Jacobson, Eden Prairie