•••

The looming election for Hennepin County attorney is critical given the recent dramatic increase in violent criminal activity. Voters must make an informed choice as to who can best protect them and their families.

The candidate who cannot is the former head of the Hennepin County Public Defender's Office, Mary Moriarty ("Moriarty brings hope, not fear, to prosecutor's role," Opinion Exchange. Oct. 19). Her tenure there shows that she's unsuited to be Hennepin County's chief prosecutor.

In her six years as chief public defender, Moriarty managed to alienate nearly everyone she worked with and was essentially fired from her "dream job." In fact, the state public defender's office was so driven to be rid of her that they paid $300,000 for her promise to never apply for a position with that office again!

The state Board of Public Defense investigated her for claims of inappropriate and offensive content on social media, for her fractured relationship with criminal justice leaders and for creating an environment of fear in her office. Moriarty denied these claims. Instead she falsely alleged that Chief Public Defender Bill Ward was sexist and a racist. In truth, it was Moriarty's inability to work with other stakeholders that was the root of the problem. The report that culminated from the investigation documented, among other things, concerns with Moriarty's treatment of people of color.

Moriarty clearly supports the movement to defund the Minneapolis Police Department. Does anyone really believe that that kind of "reform" will make citizens safer?

Judge Martha Holton Dimick will prioritize public safety. She has the experience, courage and qualities to lead the office out of the quagmire left from Mike Freeman's stewardship. Dimick is the choice if you want safe streets.

Mike Furnstahl, Spring Hill, Fla.

The writer is former assistant Hennepin County attorney.

DAKOTA COUNTY ATTORNEY

Kathy Keena's the one

The race for Dakota County attorney is a great example of what is happening around the country — a candidate with little to no experience is challenging a very experienced person for the job by trying to nationalize a very local election. Matt Little, a four-year state senator with zero experience in prosecution, is challenging current Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena, who has over 30 years of experience. Little has focused his campaign almost entirely on the issue of abortion, even though abortion is a guaranteed right under our state Constitution. But with little else to run on, Little is attempting to use a national issue.

Keena joined the Dakota County Attorney's Office in 2000 and quickly rose through the ranks. She became the head of the criminal division by 2013 and county attorney in May 2021. Her outstanding accomplishments include spearheading the prosecution of cases involving vulnerable adult and domestic abuse victims, starting the pretrial drug diversion program and forming Veterans Treatment Court.

Keena has spent her entire career protecting the most vulnerable among us. She will not politicize her office, nor will she cater to political pressures. Instead, Keena will continue to expertly prosecute cases and represent the people of Dakota County ethically and honestly. Dakota County voters should not fall for the false argument that Little presents, i.e., that this race is about hypothetical national issues the county attorney is unlikely to confront in her next term. The choice for Dakota County attorney is clear: Kathy Keena.

Joseph Tamburino, Minneapolis

SECOND DISTRICT

Kistner isn't the right pick. Craig is.

As a Vietnam combat veteran, I am a bit perplexed at Tyler Kistner's campaign in which he proudly speaks of his Marine background when he was "protecting our nation"; at the same time, in November 2021, he would not declare the 2020 presidential election settled, nor does he today renounce the actions and legacy of former President Donald Trump, who endorsed him in 2020.

When I served in the Marines, the training goal was to strengthen loyalty to our nation and to prepare us to honor our oath "to defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic ... so help me God."

If Kistner cannot disown and repudiate the actions of Trump and the armed mob that Trump unleashed to invade the Capitol on Jan. 6, what are we to expect if Kistner gets into office? In addition, his exaggerated claim of being in combat when he wasn't is repugnant.

The coming midterm elections could determine whether we have free and fair national and local elections again. The stakes are high. If control of key states and one or both houses of Congress passes into the hands of people who fundamentally do not believe that the will of the people matters, how the American people actually vote in 2024 and beyond may also cease to matter. The security of our elections, our election workers, our children, and our democracy itself will be severely at risk.

Return Rep. Angie Craig for another term.

Jeff Roy, St. Louis Park

•••

I am a mom, an educator and a retired military officer who enthusiastically supports Craig because I know she will work tirelessly to make sure that women's reproductive rights become the law — not just in Minnesota, but in the entire country.

Craig has boldly and clearly stated her position: "We must restore Roe v. Wade. Every woman should have the constitutional right to make her own health care decisions" (Voters Guide, Sept. 25). This issue goes to the core of who we are as a society, one that recognizes each individual's fundamental right to have control over their own medical decisions. The recent Supreme Court decision stripped women of federal protection of that fundamental right, and it is imperative that we as voters know every candidate's stance. In the same article mentioned above, Craig's opponent Kistner states, "Abortion is an incredibly complex issue that cannot be summarized in 20 words." In a survey conducted by the group Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, Kistner's response, reported in Axios Twin Cities, "pledged to support federal legislation aimed at further reducing abortion access."

The contrast between Craig and Kistner is clear. I will be voting for Craig, who stands firm in guaranteeing a woman's right to make her own reproductive decisions.

Kelly Bankole, Lakeville

EIGHTH DISTRICT

Jennifer Schultz for Congress

Despite predictions of political pundits, the good people of the Eighth Congressional District can bring back good representation this election. According to the Forum Communications/Duluth News Tribune endorsement of Jennifer Schultz, the incumbent Rep. Pete Stauber is more interested in serving the right-wing agenda of Donald Trump and his followers than he is serving the people of northern Minnesota. That is why they endorsed Schultz, who has a record of accomplishment serving northern Minnesota in the Legislature for the past eight years. Despite serving in a divided Legislature for all of her eight years, Schultz was able to get legislation passed on a variety of serious issues such as addiction, mental health, homelessness and prescription drug affordability. She knows how to work across the aisle and get things done! In addition, we know she understands the importance of strengthening our democracy in these critical times.

Schultz will make an excellent congressperson, and she has earned our support.

Willard and Sally Munger, Duluth