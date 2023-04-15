Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

The Guthrie Theater staged its first production on Vineland Place on May 7, 1963. Sir Tyrone Guthrie himself directed, and a young George Grizzard played the lead. The play was "Hamlet." I was finishing high school that spring and remember seeing Shakespeare's masterpiece without really having a clue as to why it was such a big deal. Memory fails me in trying to recall why I went or with whom I may have shared yawns while impatiently awaiting the final scene of what I was later to learn is the Bard's longest play by far. My memories of taking in and enjoying much more "Death of a Salesman" and "The Miser" with performances by the likes of Hume Cronyn and Jessica Tandy are equally impaired (shortened telomeres, don't ya know?).

Sixty years, several "Hamlets" and many other Shakespearean productions later, I have now experienced the Guthrie's new telling of what was rotten in Denmark and the tragedy of Prince Hamlet. I use the word "experienced" because everything from the masterful acting performances, through the set, lighting and music drew me in without my wondering even once when the play would end. No yawns or glances at my watch. Indeed, the end came sooner than I would have preferred. If the purpose of theater is to transport, to illuminate or simply to entertain, then director Joseph Haj has won the trifecta.

Some, I know, are a bit put off by Shakespearean drama as requiring too much effort to understand sometimes archaic words being spoken in rapid-fire succession, let alone detecting the play's many layered themes: "What's the point of the court jesters and fools, the Falstaffs, and the musical interludes? Just get to the point!" I'd cop a plea to occasionally having those kinds of reactions, myself. It may be that the time I took to read the play sharpened a wee bit my appreciation of last night's production, but a reading (or rereading) of Shakespeare's magnum opus is not the least bit necessary to ensure a rewarding night at the theater. "The play's the thing."

James T. Martin, Minneapolis

U OF M

Watch out for political involvement

As a graduate of the University of Minnesota I cannot agree more with the commentary from David Lebedoff regarding needed steps to ensure a strong institution into the future ("Five steps for a University of Minnesota in transition," Opinion Exchange, April 9). I do take issue, however, with having the governor appoint regents. A possible future governor could appoint political cronies or, as in the case of Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida, appoint leaders to suppress dissent or limit teaching of things he or she disagrees with.

Dale Kingsbury, Eagan

I want to thank Dr. Steven Miles for his excellent commentary ("University of Minnesota's focus has drifted," Opinion Exchange, April 11). The history he provided was illuminating. The bullet points he highlighted were spot-on.

How did our wonderful university go so far afield? For an academic institution, why are athletics so much more important? Why are there more employees and contractors than there are students?

Miles' last paragraph is very important: "As the regents hire a new president, they should ensure that the candidate understands that the university is not job one: Minnesota is."

Joyce Suek, Minneapolis

WORKER SHORTAGE

We need more people

The issue of staff and worker shortages in the U.S. seems to be constant. In Sunday's edition of the Star Tribune, "Overworked nurses want voice" outlined the serious issue of nursing shortages and stress on hospitals to keep up safe staffing levels all across the state. Senior care residences and health centers also have ongoing difficulty finding and retaining sufficient qualified help. In the same April 9 edition, we read "Factories regaining younger workers" and "Daily numbers game" about child-care shortages in Minnesota. On and on. We have seen statistics that U.S. birth rate is only 1.7 (Congressional Budget Office figures), or not even at replacement level. We also know that the unusually large baby boom generation (born 1946-1964) is entering its retirement years in massive numbers.

All of which is to say: It appears time that Congress face the music and gets busy re-evaluating the numbers of new immigrant workers allowed legally into this country along with our laws and policies underlying this issue. Why? Because it appears that we really require many new people to begin populating the many areas of unmet job needs. This pragmatic approach to U.S. borders and immigration must supersede political hyperbole, nationality stereotypes and ethnic biases that now seem to dominate and exacerbate this issue. Congress, cut the excuses and get to work.

David Lingo, Golden Valley

Responding to "More men in nursing is good medicine" (Other Views, April 10): Nursing is an amazing profession. As in every profession, gender does not predict who will become an amazing nurse. Nursing is a front-line profession, with all the risks and benefits associated with responding to challenges every day. Nursing is a science, requiring extensive pre-service training in physical and social sciences as well as continuous education throughout one's career. Nursing is hands-on, requiring its providers to act and think independently as well as interdependently as urgent, new or chronic health issues present themselves every day.

So, if you are intrigued by science, want to grow your supply of courage and critical thinking, are intrigued by the endless variety in human experience and like to work hard, check out nursing! You are welcome here.

Kathleen McDonough, Richfield

The writer is a semiretired nurse.

DAIRY FARM

Picturesque and, I hope, humane

Regarding "Go for the cheese, stay for the cows" (April 9): I read the upbeat piece about Rolf and Marieke Penterman's Wisconsin dairy farm. As an ardent believer that animals have rights just as human animals do, it made me happy to read that the Pentermans seem to genuinely care for their cows and want them to have a good life. But years of reading about the grisly practices that take place on huge dairy operations have made me a little skeptical about any business that involves animals and profit. I am wondering, for example:

How soon are newborn calves separated from their mothers and isolated in those cute plastic hutches? Dairy farms regularly separate mother and baby as soon as possible, to the enormous distress of both.

Are the calves allowed to nurse? Dairy farms regularly give baby cows a chemical formula and take all of the cow's milk for themselves so humans can eat cheese and ice cream.

How are the cows impregnated and how often? Dairy farms regularly forcibly impregnate cows year after year using a device that some workers refer to as the "rape rack."

What happens to the male calves? Dairy farms regularly sell male baby cows to producers of veal, a product that involves such cruelty its practices have been banned in numerous communities around the world.

What happens to the cows when their milk supply finally diminishes? Dairy farms regularly send cows to slaughter when they are no longer profitable.

I would be delighted if the Penterman farm is different. I hope this is so. I just wish the writer had asked these uncomfortable but important questions.

Francine Marie Tolf, Minneapolis