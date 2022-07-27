Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

I strongly agree with Steven Beschloss and his commentary, "It's time to really see the results of mass shootings" (Opinion Exchange, July 25). As a recently retired pediatrician who had patients die from and be injured by gun violence, I can understand the need to protect the parents and family members of children killed as a result of gun violence, but also realize that we need to do more than we are to protect these same children from being killed or injured in the first place.

We are all aware of graphic television ads of persons suffering devastating effects of smoking, shown in the hopes of convincing people not to start or at least to stop. We should be doing nothing less with gun violence. While I agree we would need the permission of parents to show their children's bodies killed by gun violence, especially the horrible damage done by high-powered assault rifles, the pictures could be shown without showing the heads and faces of the children to provide some anonymity. I know this would be very difficult for families to agree to, but believe this type of clear and visual message would have a profound impact on lawmakers and the public who are currently against common-sense laws to prevent gun violence.

We must do more than we currently are to protect our children and all of us.

Sheldon Berkowitz, St. Paul

HENNEPIN COUNTY ATTORNEY RACE

The person we need

I've seen Mary Moriarty at work. She's the county attorney we need.

My name is Morgan France-Ramirez, and I'm a former Hennepin County public defender.

Moriarty hired me as an assistant public defender out of law school, and I worked for her for six years. The Hennepin County public defenders office is a large office, with around 200 staff members — despite this, Moriarty took six weeks to train each new attorney she hired. Becoming a public defender is a stressful and transformative experience, and she made sure I felt supported every step of the way.

In the six years I worked for her, Moriarty's door was always open. If I ever needed help, Moriarty had my back. She fostered in me and in our office a continuing recognition of the crucial importance of our work.

Moriarty created a culture of mutual support where staff members felt that we were part of something bigger, working together to breathe justice into our work and our community. I simply couldn't speak more highly of her managerial philosophy and ability. It continues to be the benchmark by which I measure successful leadership, and I know that she will bring the same thoughtful, effective leadership to the county attorney's office. I'm proud to be supporting Moriarty for Hennepin County attorney.

I hope readers will join me in voting for Mary Moriarty by Aug. 9 — she's the experienced, steady leader we need in the county attorney's office.

Morgan France-Ramirez, Minneapolis

Regarding "Jarvis Jones: It's time for a change" (Opinion Exchange, July 22): It seems like it is always time for a change, but not any old change will do. So, the title isn't all that catchy to me. When I think of politicians of choice, I factor in candidates who have walked the walk and those who have not. When I think of the greatest need we have for Hennepin County attorney, I think of bad apples in the Police Department and the bad apples on the street. This affects mostly underprivileged neighborhoods.

My vote and my opinion have been courted by several of the candidates this cycle. I thought my mind was made up with the DFL endorsement. The DFL carries a lot of weight with me. Mary Moriarty is endorsed, but she is no Jarvis Jones. This article has moved my needle. 1) I am a fan of anyone who is a Harry S. Truman fan. 2) No other candidate walks the walk like Jones. He is not only a role model for the Black community, the most desperate community needing of a fix, he understands the culture more than any other candidate can. This is necessary to be able to fix. 3) I am an old, white man who helped coach a Black neighborhood team in north Minneapolis one evening. We could hear gun shots fired in the distance. I looked in these young teenage boys' eyes and listened to what came from their lips. I was thankful my grandchildren were isolated from this and so disappointed these guys were not.

Jones, if you want the job, then I want you to step up to the plate and say, "Time for a fix."

It's time for a fix, and you got my vote.

Clarence Nicholas Richard, Minnetonka

If there were ever an election poster child for ranked-choice voting (RCV), the open election for Hennepin County attorney would be it. This is a nonpartisan race in which the top two candidates in the Aug. 9 primary will advance to the general election in November. In a highly competitive race with seven candidates, the top two who move on are likely to do so with a small share of voter support. This split-vote result will be compounded by low turnout in an early August primary.

RCV eliminates the need for an expensive, low-turnout primary and allows all the candidates to compete for voters in November, when turnout is significantly higher and more diverse. RCV ensures the winner with the broadest appeal wins. Voters rank candidates in order of preference. If no candidate earns majority support outright — likely in a field of seven candidates — then the candidate with the least support is eliminated and those ballots transfer to those voters' second choices. This instant runoff continues until one candidate reaches a majority and wins.

In a race this important to the future of public safety and criminal justice in Hennepin County, ensuring our next chief attorney is trusted by a majority of voters is essential. Unfortunately, our voting system doesn't guarantee that. It's time to make RCV the way we vote up and down the ballot and ensure our elected leaders represent the broad majority of voters and citizens.

Jennifer and Denny Bennett, Minneapolis

JAN. 6

Resemblances to Nero and Rome

The latest public hearings of the Jan. 6 congressional committee lead to an obvious comparison of the first-century Roman emperor Nero with the former president. In fact, if Donald Trump had had the musical ability of Nero, he might well have been fiddling away during the insurrection while enjoying the tragedy on the TV screen. There are significant differences, however, between the two dramatis personae. The evidence blaming Nero for the fire is slight, while the evidence blaming Trump for the riot seems to be mounting. Also, while Nero was far removed from Rome during the fire, the former president had a box seat from which he enjoyed the tragedy. Hopefully, there will be no similarity between the final days of Nero and those of Trump.

Wilfred Theisen, Collegeville, Minn.

CONCERT TICKETS

Waiting for the newest ploy

Watch Ticketmaster for this: Due to the incredible success of our "dynamic pricing," we are now launching "verified wealth"! ("The painful reality of 'dynamic pricing,'" editorial, July 27.) This will ensure that only true fans will be able to purchase tickets. We can even allow you to link any tax refunds, home equity lines of credit, CDs that are due to expire and inheritances to our website to pay for your Ticketmaster tickets! Watch for even more ways to quickly and easily allow us to serve YOU so that you can continue to get the best seats in the house.

Terri Hoy, Minneapolis

Why are you concerned with pricing at a concert? You have another option: Don't go.

Mark Freerks, Georgetown, Texas