Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

A Tanner Morgan-led group giving "the best fans in the nation" the privilege of paying $199 to talk with the University of Minnesota Gopher football players, tailgate with them and engage with the players online is the damn dumbest idea I have ever heard ("U football group to chase NIL dollars," June 30 — with "NIL" standing for name, image and likeness).

So what about the loyal fans who can't afford the $199? Well, I guess they just won't have the special encounter. I can understand selling your jersey, getting paid to endorse a product with your name or likeness on it — that's fine and probably overdue. But milking "the best fans" is really sad. One also wonders how the players are going to have time to play football after attending all these special events, and I wonder how much more these special and loyal fans will get for the privilege of purchasing.

Tina Landeen, Edina

ENERGY POLICY

Extraordinary times …

Something corrective needs to be said in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision to cripple efforts to save our environment ("Court limits EPA on emissions," front page, July 1). Here we are facing global environmental catastrophe, and somehow the court has found it fitting to say we don't care. The Supreme Court, in extremist fashion, preferred to pontificate about government exceeding its authority rather than acknowledge the bigger truth of the Constitution, which is to guarantee the rights and safety of all people.

This is a time, if any, the government should be exceeding its authority. This is the right thing to do in a time of war and, make no mistake, we are at war to save future generations from environmental hell. The government and each one of us should be fighting tooth and nail to do something everyday to save Earth. Let the EPA overstep its bounds, make mistakes. That's what we've got to do to win this battle.

Don Hauge, New Brighton

•••

In the Star Tribune's coverage, we see an obfuscation as to why SCOTUS ruled against the EPA. Simply stated, the EPA under the Obama administration was encouraged to make environmental law without the oversight of Congress. This is well beyond the purview of this agency and any other federal agencies that create laws without congressional oversight. The EPA is tasked to monitor, advise and enforce federal law. Thankfully, SCOTUS has reigned in an agency that was out of control. The issue is not whether some new legislation is needed. It is simply who is creating it.

It is not surprising the author (from the New York Times) and the Star Tribune would deflect from reality. Every opportunity to discredit former President Donald Trump is being pursued. Finally, the Supreme Court has reined in a federal agency that, like others, has strayed from its appointed mission. This is a win for science, democracy and the American people.

Joe Polunc, Waconia

•••

I was left with this takeaway from the July 1 commentary on energy policy by Isaac Orr and John Noer ("Summertime … and the risk of blackouts is high"): I should prioritize my own energy needs over ensuring my children and grandchildren have a habitable planet. Such strong family values.

Kara Beckman, South St. Paul

SUMMIT AVENUE

No one's coming for the trees

Critics of proposed changes to Summit Avenue in St. Paul to provide a more safe and enjoyable experience for people who pedal and roll down the street are wrong about many issues.

There is no need to remove large numbers of trees to create safe, protected bike lanes. Telling people that cyclists are coming for the trees is a scare tactic. The current bike lanes squeezed between parked cars and moving cars are not safe, as opponents of the changes want you to believe. Protected bike lanes are much safer and will not change the historic nature of this beautiful street.

The original design of the street from more than 100 years ago included a protected bike path. Free, on-street parking is not a privilege for homeowners or anyone else. There are plenty of examples around St. Paul where we limit parking to enhance traffic and pedestrian safety.

Finally, and perhaps most important, the voices of property owners on Summit Avenue carry no more weight than the voices of people who travel on that street to get to work, school or the local coffee shop. We must not let the loud and well-financed voices of property owners dominate the discussion.

Ted Madison, St. Paul

A SPAGHETTI JUNCTION

Perfect for a roundabout?

I travel through the intersection of East River Pkwy. and Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis nearly every day at various times of day. Several roads converge at this intersection. There are typically numerous trucks, cars, bikes and pedestrians waiting for their turn to proceed through the intersection. During the morning and evening rush hours the backup can be through two to three light changes.

This intersection seems to be a perfect opportunity for a roundabout to help manage traffic and pollution. All those vehicles idling to wait their turn generates additional exhaust that seems unnecessary. The idling cars also affect the numerous people out for exercise and recreation as they also wait to proceed. The area available is quite large and provides a significant footprint for a roundabout. Consider it.

Michael Bjornberg, Minneapolis

AS YOU READ THE NEWS …

Note any names precisely

Do not confuse Bridges MN with Bridging.

Bridges MN is/was an adult care service that faces revocation of its license, as reported by the Star Tribune ("Adult care service's license revoked," June 29).

Bridging is a nonprofit organization (bridging.org) devoted to providing quality furniture and household items for those pursuing housing stability.

Clients at Bridging are often transitioning from homelessness to a stable housing situation. Bridging also assists people who might be down on their luck and have been fortunate enough not to have hit the streets, but who may be couch-surfing or staying with family or friends and need their own housing.

All household items are donated. Clients are referred to Bridging through a registered agency partner. Once they are processed and approved, they will be assigned to one of two sites, Roseville or Bloomington, which is usually dependent upon where they live. When they arrive at Bridging, they are taken by two or three volunteers into a large warehouse where they get to select their own items from several areas of donated materials. Bridging handles most things one needs to set up a house or apartment, from different types of furniture to housewares, sheets, blankets, towels, rugs, and even pictures for their walls. The number of items they get to select is dependent upon family size.

Ruth Loia, Roseville