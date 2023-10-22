Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

I suggest the Minnesota Golden Gophers baseball team take its home games "on the road" within the friendly confines of the Gopher State, now that the squad has been kicked out of U.S. Bank Stadium — the "People's Stadium" (Patrick Reusse column, Oct. 19).

Imagine playing the home games in some of the best venues across the state, a different classic ballpark for each home game. This would engage baseball fans all around Minnesota in Gopher baseball.

Our wonderful baseball-loving state has many wonderful venues: Mayo Field in Rochester, the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud, Reynolds Field in Roseville, Alimagnet Park in Burnsville, Veterans Field in Prior Lake, Tahpah Park in Shakopee, Red Haddox Field in Bloomington, Johnson Park in New Ulm, Legion Field in Marshall, Wade Stadium in Duluth, Matson Field in Moorhead — the list goes on.

Imagine watching the Golden Gophers playing baseball at Jack Ruhr Field in Miesville? Miesville! Gopher baseball fans would go wild for this.

It might just be the best way to turn lemons into lemonade.

Tim Engstrom, Bloomington

The writer is secretary of Minnesota American Legion Baseball.

BATTLING OPIOID DEATHS

Hopeful progress

The Oct. 20 article "Minnesota overdose deaths plateau in 2022 after years of increases" is promising news. I can speak to the unbearable truth of the article's statement that "overdoses affect people, families and communities beyond death."

I am a parent of loss to the opioid epidemic. We lost our 20-year-old son eight years ago. Since that time there has been a shift in attitudes and action. In 2016 it was difficult to publicly share a loss caused by overdose and there were too few advocates or state leaders dedicated to addressing the opioid epidemic in meaningful ways. Over the years, with hundreds collaborating on an "umbrella" approach, great strides have been made with regard to awareness and prevention. The last legislative session was monumental in terms of positive changes to keep moving things forward.

There is a mountain of work that still needs to be done if we want to continue this progress. Minnesota has dedicated immense financial resources (the "2023 budget allocated $200 million to address substance abuse and overdoses — $50 million of which will go to [the Minnesota Department of Health] over the next four years") to effectively respond to the systemic causes of the opioid epidemic. It is imperative that conversations, collaborations and partnerships continue to ensure those dollars are used responsibly and effectively for the greater good of all Minnesotans.

To those who have worked diligently within their profession or area of expertise, thank you. The opioid epidemic can feel hopeless, especially if you've been impacted by it. But it is hope that allows those impacted — as well as the people who work in this field — to keep fighting for positive change. Hope brings progress.

Colleen Ronnei, Chanhassen

The writer is executive director of Change the Outcome.

MINING

Why I'm opposed

To be clear, I'm a "mine foe." Why? Because, all glossy rhetoric aside, Twin Metals' interest in drilling nine holes and studying core samples is not about scientists (in this instance, Twin Metals geologists) in some neutral manner seeking to "learn about the makeup of the earth." Full stop. Learning "about the makeup of the earth" should, in this instance, be translated as "corporate hopes to make money." ("Mine foes are the ones staging an 'end run,' " editorial counterpoint, Oct. 19, regarding "Mining firm again threatens the BWCA," Oct. 15).

Nor, in good conscience, can Twin Metals pretend to be a genuine part of the "our" in "our communities." Nor are they even outsider prospective tourists to be welcomed. Why? Because they have no intent to return year after year (and for generations) to inhale the incredible beauty of the Boundary Waters, not to mention these generations continuing to boost the local economy.

Glossy rhetoric from the executive director of MiningMinnesota doesn't change the historical fact of this or any outside mining firm's intent — to make money, and when the mine is depleted, to abandon the exhausted area. Yes, I'm a "mine foe."

Judith Monson, St. Paul

DEAN PHILLIPS

Aspirations unwelcome

If you listen to right-wing media, you've been told that Joe Biden is too mentally incompetent to be president. Biden's response has been, in effect: "Just watch me." Well, I've been watching President Biden for the past week since Hamas terrorized Israel, and I'm convinced that there is no American politician who has the experience and wisdom to handle this crisis better. This is a president who was not afraid to visit Ukraine during a war and was not afraid to visit Israel during this crisis. The world is lucky to have him as the American president.

I think it's time for a back-bench Democrat who represents the Minneapolis suburbs to give up his dream to run against the "too-old" Joe Biden and support re-electing the most successful foreign-affairs president since FDR.

Jerry Gale, Brooklyn Park

•••

U.S. Rep. and prospective Biden challenger Dean Phillips can't figure out how to meet primary deadlines? ("Phillips misses Nevada primary deadline," Oct. 19.) How does he think he could be president? Uff da!

He's not doing the Democrats any favors. Make a decision soon, and make it "not running for president." Let's all come together for President Biden.

Veronica Johnson, Columbia Heights

ST. PAUL SCHOOL BOARD

Vote for Zuki Ellis

As a current St. Paul school board member, I know how important it is to have experienced leadership fighting for the educational opportunities our students deserve.

I've worked with incumbent candidate Zuki Ellis for six years and have shared her friendship for many more. Simply put, she shows up. She visits our schools to embrace sorrow and joy, listen and give hope. She tries to meet everyone in the building, because they all help our students achieve. They know her and trust her; that's why she's such an effective leader.

This election is critical. Our enrollment is finally increasing, and students and families are returning. There's more funding, but much of it is one-time money that will go away too soon. Understanding which programs to champion and how to oversee them successfully takes experience.

Zuki has that and more. She's a parent, grad, two-term board member, and has served as chair and vice-chair. She's also a special-education warrior, advocated through state and local boards, and is labor-endorsed.

Our students need more services to overcome the trauma and opportunity gaps that still exist. They need our understanding and fierce commitment to their genius.

Zuki has the professional and lived experience to lead, govern and continue her strong commitment to our students and families. The public schools need her, St. Paul needs her and our kids need her. Please join me in helping put her back where she belongs. Vote Zuki Ellis for St. Paul Public School Board. Experience and heart matter.

Jeanelle "Jeannie" Foster, St. Paul

THE ARTS

A helpful forum

Thank you, Star Tribune for your recently sponsored Fall Arts Forum.

The panelists gave their insight on the current state of the arts scene — i.e., theater, film, visual arts and more — and its crawl back over the past couple of years. They spoke of what they were doing to get their audiences to re-experience the social benefits of the arts.

Ben Johnson, the new director of the city of Minneapolis Department of Arts and Cultural Affairs, was particularly inspiring when it came to the future of the arts in the cities.

Whether it's art, entertainment or both, Austene Van from Yellow Tree Theatre mentioned (to paraphrase) that entertainment is the gateway to art and its moral message.

Mac Santiago, Minneapolis