Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer is "proud to endorse" a man found liable for fraud, found liable for sexual assault, credibly charged with scores of other crimes and utterly incapable of escaping his own pathological narcissism ("Emmer 'proud to endorse' Trump," front page, Jan. 4). Look no further for the answer to the question of why Republicans cannot win statewide offices here.

Chris Malecek, Mendota Heights

•••

It continues to befuddle me that Republicans support a twice-impeached potential criminal who faces dozens more charges in the next year. I really don't get it. Operating by my gauge, if I had been accused of any one of Trump's 90-plus charges, I'd be in jail — years ago.

Now, I understand that our elected officials play to their bases. And the Minnesota GOP representatives confirmed that when they said Trump was a clear front-runner for president and was needed to right President Joe Biden's failed policies. They didn't mention that the "right" person to do that was held liable for the sexual abuse of a woman and defrauding lenders in his New York business dealings. Or that he is on tape trying to get information on his opponent's son in return for U.S. aid to Ukraine. Or that he pressed election officials in Georgia to "find" him just enough votes to sway the state from Biden to Trump in the past election. Or that Trump peddled the Big Lie that he had indeed won despite dozens of court cases that decided that he didn't. Or that the Big Lie and Trump's exhortations of it on Jan. 6 led to death and destruction during an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by hundreds of Trump's lemmings.

His defense and that of the most vocal of his supporters is that he is being framed by the "Deep State" and that Jan. 6 was much ado about nothing more than a casual and orderly stroll through the Capitol. Recent surveys of Republicans found that about a third of them believe every conspiracy theory about the "Deep State's" power to destroy Trump; that he is blameless and deserves to return to the Oval Office. These beliefs are not based in fact but in cultlike adherence to a man who has proven time and again that he cares only for his aggrandizement. And if our congressional leaders are willing to buy into this scenario, what does that say about them?

Tom Collins, St. Paul

•••

The writer of the letter "Ugh, really?" (Readers Write, Jan. 4) isn't serious about improving the conditions in the country. Apparently exaggeration and innuendo are more important than taking a look at what Trump accomplished.

The American voter is concerned about four aspects that impact their lives. They all revolve around safety. Voters are focused on public safety, the safety of their economic status, safety implications from the southern border and the safety of our nation in the dangerous world of geopolitical conflict. All of these areas of concern have been significantly degraded by the current administration. The policy decisions of the Biden administration continue to diminish our standing in the world. Our allies don't trust us and our enemies don't fear us. That is a dangerous condition that encourages aggressive moves by our adversaries. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shocks the conscience with her daily litany of lies. Legacy print and electronic media assist her daily with their "coverage." That is to be expected, and it is actually quite entertaining to observe their interpretation of a variety of issues.

Like it or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee. Attempts to keep him off the ballot will fail when the Supreme Court issues its ruling. The current condition is untenable as the nation's future looks bleak both home and abroad. Biden's party has been overrun with radicals that put their agenda first rather than the nation's viable future. This cannot continue, and Trump's record on a variety of policy issues is exactly what the nation needs. The real "ugh" would be a continuation of current policy.

Joe Polunc, Waconia

•••

On Wednesday, Emmer was "proud to endorse" Trump for president, along with his fellow House Republicans Fischbach, Stauber and Finstad. Mirrors in those four Minnesota homes will likely be removed in the coming days.

Steve Watson, Minneapolis

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

They're not children, coach

I have been enjoying the media coverage of the Professional Women's Hockey League, including the recent article about the Minnesota franchise. And I really enjoyed being able to watch the franchise win its first game ("New era in women's hockey off to perfect start," Jan. 4). As I watched the game I kept thinking of all the progress that has been made in women's sports. This franchise definitely feels like a big step forward in women's professional sports. But then, this morning, I read the article about last night's game and the quotes from coach Ken Klee regarding how "these girls" can shoot and play. He is coaching women — not girls. Coach Klee — please speak about your players with the respect they deserve.

Amy Woodworth, St. Paul

•••

Thank you for the article "New era in women's hockey off to a perfect start." These women deserve to be recognized more. It starts with promoting women's hockey in high school, in college and professionally. We as a state can help by having more press time, articles and social media on women's hockey. We have a fantastic Gopher hockey team that gives its all and is dedicated to the sport. The sad thing is that most of the time there is a small article about the team on the back of the sports page or on the news. In order to grow this sport, we need to get the arenas packed, and to do that, it starts with giving as much press time as the media gives for men's sports.

Fans are really missing out on great hockey. The skill, finesse and determination is amazing. We have dedicated coaches and general managers. Let's give women's hockey the media time that is long overdue.

Amy Omodt, Minneapolis

LAKE SUPERIOR

It's got a lake in it, too

I was quite surprised to read that Cass Lake is notable for the only "lake within a lake" in the northern hemisphere ("Sept. 12 fire leads to a quick rebuild"). Lake Superior, the largest freshwater lake by area in the world, is home to the island of Isle Royale and Lake Siskiwit, a lake of 4,150 acres. Lake Siskiwit in turn is home to Ryan Island. This results in a fun claim to fame: Ryan Island is the largest island in the largest lake in the largest island in the largest lake in the world. I'm sure Star Island and Cass Lake are lovely, but their claim to fame should perhaps center around providing great accommodations. Congrats on the fast rebuild to Cass Lake Lodge.

Kathy Swenson, Minneapolis

HISTORICAL LETTERS

A New Year's Day surprise

This isn't really a letter to the editor but a thanks to the editor. The Star Tribune published a letter on Jan. 1 of this year that was originally published on Jan. 3, 1931, from Elmer C. Mathis ("The Waste of Christmas Trees"). He was my great-uncle, and my family was very close to him while we were growing up (he was my mother's uncle). He eventually moved to Ortonville and opened an optometrist office there. He served in World War I. He was about to be sent overseas when the war ended and was sent back to Fort Snelling, where he carried bodies out of the hospital of soldiers killed by the Spanish flu. Later in life, he was drafted for Vietnam and had to go in and prove that not only was he too old to serve, he had already served in WWI.

He and his wife, Violet, did not have children, and he was always very kind to us.

Thank you for finding a letter that showed that he was a budding ecologist as well.

Lisa Mayotte, Hopkins