The L.K. Hanson cartoon in Monday's paper comes close to expressing my sentiment: "The one pervading evil of democracy is the tyranny of the majority, or rather of that party, not always the majority, that succeeds by force or fraud, in carrying elections."

I'm not so concerned with force or fraud because in our well-managed elections, voters determine the outcomes. I am much more concerned with the attitudes of both the winning party and its most ardent supporters. I've seen too many headlines in Twin Cities papers and on the internet about this or that race determining "control" of Congress. Yes, I get it, if representatives or senators (federal or state) stick together, they can impose their will in party-line votes. (Yes, there is the complication of votes requiring super majorities.)

It is scary that voters, candidates or their parties think it is all about control. This is a problem especially with the extremes of both major parties. They aren't really interested in governance and the public interest. Rather, they want to impose their will on the minority. I believe the vast majority of voters want their elected representatives to work together to solve problems. Some prefer solutions that lean a little left or a little right, but they want solutions that most people can live with.

I am writing this the day before the 2022 general election. I don't know who will win or claim to control what. I do know that if one side wins by more than a percentage point or two, both the candidates and their supporters will claim they have a mandate to impose their public policy will. This is total nonsense. Even in a 60-40 landslide, 4 out of 10 people did not prefer the winner. The winners do not have a mandate to rule; they have the privilege of forging compromises to solve problems.

J.H. Fonkert, Roseville

Not voting? Feeling one vote among many makes no difference?

Think about this: Voting is the only act, the only time, on one day, when we are absolutely equal to everybody who votes.

Even if afterward we are back to being richer or poorer, stronger or weaker, more or less of everything compared to everyone else — we are absolutely equal when we vote.

Then the politicians who win get to vote on how to solve problems.

Problems can be solved many ways. Politics is one way. But politicians can make all the ways of solving problems harder or easier, slower or faster, less inclusive or more inclusive — depending on their audience.

On Election Day, our votes tell politicians how well they are reading their audience.

Can one vote from the audience make a difference?

Why cheer at a concert?

Wever Weed, Long Lake

Let's go, Minnesota! Election Day is here.

Please vote! I am. I have since "coming of age" long ago. I do it even though I have policy disagreements with friends, neighbors and even loved ones. I do it because we need serious, responsible, substantive members in public office, up and down the ballot, who care about our communities, who care about us.

Why do I feel this way? Because I care — about what my government does and the way it does it, and about how government — local, state and federal — affects my everyday life as a citizen. About how it can create opportunities for all of us to succeed in life.

I want to see an end to poverty. I want to see everyone with access to good, affordable health care. I want an end to discrimination and denial of opportunity, in our economy and throughout our society. If everyone who feels this way votes, we make this a better country. We're all in this together and should be doing what we can to make our lives, our communities and our government better.

Looking at places like China and Russia, which are not free, Americans can be thankful we have a say in our government at all. Voting is a hard-won right, by us and by those who came before us, and while we face challenges, none are insurmountable if we face them together.

This is what is important to me, and I hope you care about these things, too. But none of it will matter unless we both vote.

Will you join me as a voter?

David Fisher, Bloomington

We see increasing threats to the democratic process that we used to take for granted. While there is a sharp divide on analysis of the underlying problems, we should all be able to agree on one thing: giving our thanks and our respect to all those who will be working long hours at our polling places. These folks represent the best of our communities and deserve our full support, this year and every year.

Susan Macpherson, St. Paul

CAMPAIGNS

Billions of dollars down the drain

Another very sad headline in Friday's paper revealing the amount of money that is wasted on political races ("Billionaires flex most muscle in midterm races," front page). Most troubling is the fact that much of the money pouring into various races are from donors who have possibly never set foot in the state in which they are sending the funds to, or if they have, it was possibly just while they were passing through quickly, never to return. We need to have some laws that limit these outrageous contributions. The playing field needs to be even when it comes to campaign funds. This money would do far better good for society if donated to schools, homeless shelters, cancer research or any other community needs.

Term limits would be another step in the right direction. I would like to see a poll of how many Americans think it's OK for these 70- and 80-year-olds who have been in office for 30, 40 or 50 years to continue to run for re-election. Longevity in politics brings higher potential for corruption and stale ideas. Many politicians campaign by stating they believe in term limits, but once they get sucked into the machine, those promises are forgotten.

These are two easy fixes that I believe most Americans would welcome, but the political machine has gotten so powerful that unfortunately it may be difficult to ever change.

Andy Page, Orono

LEAF BLOWERS

A plea for a quieter solution

Campaign yard signs reveal that lawn services are busy with their gas-powered leaf blowers regardless of political affiliation. Leaf blowing has started in earnest, and leaves are not the only thing blowing across the yard. Besides the noise pollution, there is air pollution from particulates and dust, and air pollution from gas fumes. Recently, my home was surrounded by three different homes whose leaves were being attacked by the blowers. Has anyone succeeded in taking a nap with one or more of these machines belching noise?

As a physician I can suggest several health consequences from leaf blowers, such particulate-related asthma and allergy exacerbations. Also there is operator exposure to gas fumes and high decibel noise. And let's not forget the recent United Nations climate report that stated that atmospheric greenhouse-gas levels hit new highs in 2021 and that climate pollution is rising.

There are some reasonable options like using an old-fashioned rake with the added health benefits from the exercise, mulching the leaves to the benefit of your gardens and yard, or if you absolutely can't stand a single leaf in your yard, the homeowner or lawn service using a battery-operated leaf blower that is much quieter with no smelly gas fumes.

We managed to ban leaf burning, so surely we can restrict or ban gas-powered leaf blowers. The result will be happier and healthier neighborhoods.

Mike Menzel, Edina