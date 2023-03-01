Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

If Minnesota infants and toddlers could talk, I bet they'd say, "Thank goodness we don't live in South Dakota!" after reading "Why housing and child care cost too much" (Opinion Exchange, Feb. 27).

The comparison of Minnesota's child-care costs to other states' suggests that we reduce the quality of care in licensed facilities to keep costs down. The authors suggest that to cut costs, we increase the number of infants one adult can care for.

Having worked as an administrator responsible for a licensed child-care center, I can tell you it's manageable for one staff member to care for four infants. But it can be difficult to feed one infant and have two others need changing or comforting and then have the fourth infant wake up from a nap and need attention. I was always impressed with the care and multi-tasking efficiency that staff provided. This was due in part to their compassion for the children but also their required ongoing training to better understand the developmental, physical and emotional needs of young children. Wouldn't you want the most qualified providers taking care of your children?

The authors are misleading when they state that all child-care center teachers need a four-year degree or equivalent. Staff can qualify with other options, including a two-year degree and a required number of hours caring for children or a child-development certificate with a required number of hours caring for children. All staff are required to have "continuing education units" related to child development, safety, nutrition, health and social emotional health. Just being 18 years of age does not ensure that person is the most qualified to care for children.

The early years are the most important to the development and well-being of our children. Research shows that 90% of the brain is developed by age 5 and that children enrolled in quality early-childhood programs are better prepared to enter school, more likely to graduate from high school and less likely to need special-education services. I'd suggest that John Phelan and Martha Njolomole, the commentary authors, check out the data on quality early-childhood programs and their economic impact with fellow economist Art Rolnick. Wouldn't you want the most qualified providers taking care of your children? I would.

Margaret Schild, Winona, Minn.

•••

With so many critical threads to tease out, I'll choose babies. After reading "Why housing and child care cost too much," one is left to wonder if either author has ever cared for a baby eight or nine hours per day, five days a week, let alone five babies — each needing comfort, feeding, diaper changes, rocking, warm human interactions and naps. Their suggestion that we cut the cost of child care by increasing the number of infants currently allowed per caregiver in Minnesota child care centers from four to five leads me to think they have not. And if they themselves had an infant for whom they sought quality child care, would they be happy with their proposed 5:1 ratio?

Beth Rademacher, Minneapolis

PREGNANCY SUPPORT

Don't cut this lifeline

From the Democratic Party platform: "We strongly and unequivocally support the decision to have a child, ensuring a safe and healthy pregnancy ... by providing services during pregnancy and after the birth of a child." Gov. Tim Walz took a giant step back from this pledge by removing Positive Alternatives funding from his budget. Democrats must take another look at unintended consequences resulting from rubber-stamping this in their zeal to push through their "whirlwind of progressive action."

A quick look at the PA grant information on the Minnesota Department of Health's website shows grantees provide a varied array of services throughout Minnesota. This small slice of the overall budget is specifically for those who decided to give birth — the very people Democrats pledge to support. The PA-grant-funded Minnesota Prison Doula Project provides services for women in prison. Cradle of Hope provides safe sleep equipment and emergency assistance statewide.

Life Connections, a grantee in central Minnesota, disbursed $30,000 of its PA funds in 2022 helping young families avoid eviction and pay for child care, utility and car-repair bills. It worked with public health staff providing services in 17 counties, including some of the most poverty-stricken.

Contrary to assertions, PA grantees are closely monitored. Grantees provide a unique set of evidence-based services efficiently and effectively.

Walz's proposal would immediately result in low-income, BIPOC, LGBTQ and other communities losing desperately needed help. This is a betrayal of what Democrats stand for. Rep. Liz Olson, a Democrat from Duluth, agrees the grant program has a purpose and should be funded. She proposes to replace it with a new bill — but this still leaves families losing real services in real time. A reasonable option is to leave PA as-is, making changes when the grant cycle ends in 2025. Our representatives must slow down, take a breath, and remove political posturing to make well-reasoned decisions affecting our state's most vulnerable.

Julie Desautels, Alexandria, Minn.

The writer is treasurer and mentor at Life Connections.

ENERGY

Wind isn't as disruptive as it seems

The transition to a clean-energy future will have monumental impacts on all energy-producing and energy-consuming segments of our society. The reporter of the article "Clean energy's promise – and compromises" (Feb. 22) points out one of the impacts will be the land occupied by wind power plants.

Wind power in Minnesota is abundant. If fully developed, it could supply many times our state's current electricity use. Wind is created by pressure differentials across the region, with air rushing toward low-pressure areas. Wind does not "blow," it "sucks." But the power created by that differential is not dense. Turbines in a wind power plant must be placed some distance from each other to allow the air that was slowed by one turbine to be "sucked" back up to the median air speed to drive the next turbine. The result is that the infrastructure (turbine towers, roads) in a wind power plant removes only 3% of the land from its previous use — row crops, field crops, grazing, etc. So, the seemingly large percentage Minnesota land area occupied by wind power in the maximum estimates cited by the writer (up to 23%) would only remove 0.7% of Minnesota's land area from its previous use.

John Dunlop, St. Paul

The writer is founder of Renewable Energy Services and retired technical program manager for the American Wind Energy Association.

•••

If we ever want to realize a clean energy future, in a way that allows us to sleep at night, then we seriously need to change the conversation about how we get there ("Clean energy's promise – and compromises"). Our state's leaders have legislated a carbon-free future by 2040. Goals are all well and good, but these policymakers aren't actually serious unless they establish and execute a clean path to get there that is environmentally, economically and socially just.

Clean-energy technologies require massive amounts of metals. In Minnesota, we sit on top of one of the world's largest sources of these critical materials — copper, nickel, cobalt — and the technology exists to extract them in a science-backed, environmentally responsible way. Yet we continue to rely on foreign sources and adversaries that use child labor and abhorrent environmental standards to get the minerals we need to build our electric cars and cellphones and power the homes we live in.

Anti-development groups need to stop blocking mines in this country under the guise of environmental stewardship. Because that's hypocrisy. Instead, let's have a real conversation about progress and find compromise. Minnesota has a huge opportunity in the clean-energy space, serving as a leader in supplying the minerals critical to the future energy security of our country and economic security for our workers. We can do that with environmentally conscious, responsible mining practices backed by science, not politics. Clean energy with a clear conscience? Let's talk.

Kayla Christensen, Savage