A July 5 letter writer hit the nail on the head. I may take grievance with Mississippi's required use of "In God We Trust" (text on a flag is a vexillological faux pas) but that state's decision to change its flag to a clean and distinct symbol for the state is one that I envy greatly as a Minnesotan.

We love our state, and love to brag about it. We hold on strongly to our state symbols and our teams and our weather and our regionalisms. For a state with so much pride, we seem to lack any attachment to our actual flag. Unlike the striking and recognizable ones seen in Chicago, the District of Columbia, Colorado, California, Arizona, etc., ours is a forgettable and problematic seal on a generic blue background. The flags of those other states and cities get plastered on storefronts, hats, shirts, even sports teams' uniforms. Not in Minnesota. From afar, our flag is identical to many other state banners. We are long overdue for a change that gives this state a symbol to brag about. While we're at it, let's change the flags for both of the Twin Cities as well.

Max Ritter, Minneapolis

VETERAN'S STORY

Weaving a better world

Thanks to Reid Forgrave and staff for shining a finely detailed light on Jeffrey Stenbom's story, accompanied by Mark Vancleave's remarkable photos ("Vet weaves way out of PTSD," front page, July 4). I cry for this no longer young man, his everyday struggle — wars raging inside him, thousands of rounds still firing. As if from a lonely cell, he weaves a better world for complete strangers like me — creates a new flag. Keeps himself alive another day. Dear neighbor, everyone's returning brother, it's an honor to read your story. Out of pain and sacrifice, you've given life to those left behind — and for our children, an enduring body of art to learn from.

Judith Monson, St. Paul

BDS MOVEMENT

But who's on board?

A July 4 letter writer stated that the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel is free speech and that laws preventing BDS "shield Israel from accountability."

"Accountability?" Isn't that an anachronistic view considering what's going on in the Middle East in 2022? Egypt and Jordan have had diplomatic relations with Israel for some years now, and four Arab League states have recently established diplomatic relations with Israel: Bahrain, UAE, Sudan and Morocco. They are trading with Israel, not boycotting, divesting or sanctioning it.

A few years ago in a U.S. speech, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia told the Palestinians to "shut up and stop complaining and start negotiating with Israel." That wasn't empty rhetoric since it was a prelude to Saudi secret security agreements with Israel and trading agreements providing for purchase of Israeli technology. Israeli planes can now fly over Saudi Arabia.

Even Ben and Jerry's ice cream boycott didn't work. A boycott is just plain foolish unless it is universal, and Israel's own neighbors won't go along with it. It's because those neighbors have lost their patience with the Palestinians. I think the letter writer should look elsewhere for "accountability."

Leland J. Frankman, Hopkins

According to international law, an occupying country is not allowed to confiscate land nor demolish houses of the occupied people.

When this is applied to Israel, all of the Jewish settlements are illegal because they have been built on land confiscated from the Palestinians. According to the Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions, since 1967 approximately 60,000 Palestinian houses have been demolished by Israel.

Not only is the U.S. condoning these violations of international law, but we are giving Israel $3.8 billion every year plus military equipment.

The BDS movement against Israel has been growing internationally since 2005. Yet Congress has attempted and 35 states including Minnesota have passed anti-BDS laws.

There are many Jewish people and Jewish organizations both in Israel and in the U.S. who are defending and advocating for the Palestinians. B'Tselem is a Jewish human rights organization with an outstanding reputation for accurate reporting of abuses to both Israelis and Palestinians. Also included are Rabbis for Human Rights and the Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions. In the U.S., we have Jewish Voice for Peace, If Americans Knew, the U.S. Campaign for Palestinians Rights and FOSNA (Friends of Sabeel North America).

Gaza is an outdoor prison controlled by land, sea and air by Israel. There are about 2 million Palestinians living there with an unemployment rate of about 45%. They are frequently deprived of adequate water and electricity. Parts of Gaza look like Ukraine as they have been invaded by Israel.

Although Vladimir Putin is accused of lying to the Russian people, our government is preventing the truth to be told regarding this violation of international law by the Israeli government. We must use our free speech to speak up and speak out regarding these violations of international law.

The Rev. Lynne Rigg, Red Wing, Minn.

SUPREME COURT

In need of expansion

Article III, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution gives Congress the authority to change the size of the Supreme Court. Congress has used that authority seven times before now. To restore balance and integrity to a broken institution, it must expand the court by four seats — by passing Sen. Elizabeth Warren's Judiciary Act of 2021, which would bring the total from nine to 13. The court's decision to overturn the very popular decision of Roe v. Wade shows it's no longer a legitimate institution representing the people's will. We need to expand the court before LGBTQIA+, BIPOC and women's rights are further eroded away.

Rachel Craig, St. Paul

FAITH

Delay in confirmation was not necessarily 'spiritual abuse'

The July 5 Variety article "Lost and Found" is about a man who was denied confirmation early in life but was confirmed at an advanced age.

First, I will point out that confirmation usually follows years of religious preparation, not months; that many Christians understand that we become members of the church through baptism, not confirmation; and that confirmands recite the Apostles' Creed (plural), not the Apostle's Creed (singular). Beyond these specific points, the article seems to assume that the confirmation pastor was somehow at fault for failing to confirm the man at a younger age. The article states that the man was not confirmed for "reasons that were never spelled out to him." The article even suggests that some form of "spiritual abuse" may have occurred.

If we do not know the circumstances of the confirmation-that-did-not-occur, why blame the confirmation pastor? Sometimes students are not confirmed because they do not fulfill the basic requirements for confirmation. If the confirmation student or his parents did not know the reason the student was not confirmed, why not ask? If the young man did not know the reason why he was not confirmed, maybe he was not ready to make a public statement of his faith at that point in his life.

The Rev. Greg Gabriel, Lincoln, Neb.