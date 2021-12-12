I applaud the decision to reduce the number of permits to enter the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness next year, as reported in the paper last Saturday ("U.S. Forest Service to reduce access to BWCA next year," Dec. 4). As an annual visitor for many years I can testify to the overuse of campsites and crowding of portages, with some acrimonious exchanges between people racing to get ahead of others to find a campsite. I think the BWCA needs to go further to maintain the wilderness environment from overuse and misuse. Fees could easily be increased, not to deter visitors, but to finance enforcement. In all of the years we have been visiting the BWCA, we have encountered uniformed staff checking for permits only twice. Millions of dollars could easily be raised by increasing fees to match that of state parks, National Forest campgrounds, or the adjacent Quetico Provincial Park, and it wouldn't be a significant financial burden to anyone who is a likely traveler to the BWCA.

There is plenty of room to increase fees. State Park campgrounds charge $20 to $25 a night. BWCA permits are the same cost whether it's one overnight or several weeks, a small permit fee and $16 per adult ($8 per child) for as long as you want to stay. For our two-person, 12-day trip that's clearly not enough to pay for staff to monitor the place.

Many people don't realize it, but the BWCA is totally unique, with nothing comparable anywhere else in the world: easily navigable lakes connected by short portages, surrounded by easy access to entry points by road. Why shouldn't it cost more to protect this precious wilderness space? As the population grows, more people are competing for a finite amount of recreational space, and the BWCA needs tender loving care.

David Morris, Marine on St. Croix

BUDGET SURPLUS

Hold up — that money is ours

What is it with politicians that as soon as they see an extra dollar, they can't wait to find a way to spend it? I've got news for them: This surplus isn't free money ("State is set for historic surplus," Dec. 8). This isn't a windfall or a lottery winning. This is money that was collected above and beyond what was necessary to run the state. That's not a cue to spend even more. It's not for you to spend on pet projects or wish lists. This isn't your money. It's ours. You don't get to keep it. We are already notorious for our high taxes, and the return on investment is dubious, at best.

We peasants that you are supposed to be serving are fleeced at every turn. Cities and counties raise their operating levies every year, their thirst for our cash never ending. Property taxes rarely go down. Likewise for schools, which eternally yearn for more. If we would just spend more, education would be fixed.

Here among the serfs, it doesn't work like that. We are forced to live within our budgets, which get squeezed tighter and tighter every year, as the needs of never-ending government largesse consume more and more of our income. This is in addition to the annual rise in the overall cost of living. Those of us lucky enough to get raises don't get to enjoy the fruits of our labor because it goes right to yet another tax.

You had your fill at the trough. Give it back — through rebates, tax cuts, both, whatever. It's not yours to keep.

John Morgan, Burnsville

•••

I am hoping the Legislature set aside a good portion of the budget surplus for schools. Increasing teacher salaries, reducing class sizes, providing more counselor's per student and providing healthy lunches, additional learning options, additional extracurricular activities and healthier building systems would go a long way in giving support to families in Minnesota.

Meriwether Felt, Edina

•••

It was uplifting to read in the Star Tribune about Minnesota's anticipated $7.7 billion surplus. While some of it is already claimed for the state's budget reserve and there are "risks ahead that could reduce the surplus," nevertheless, Minnesota will have more money in its pocket than expected, and so we ask how best should we spend it.

My answer to that question is to remind us that the Legislature failed to come up with a plan to divvy up $250 million in aid to workers on the front lines of the pandemic. The divided Legislature could not agree on how to define workers on the front line. Of course those who had direct exposure to COVID-19 patients were included, but there was disagreement about how far out to expand the circle. What about child care workers? Grocery and food service people? One-time payments proposed in the different plans ranged from $300 to $1,200.

Well, good news, Minnesota, we have an abundance of wealth. Let's share that abundance and expand the circle of gratitude for those people who showed up and risked their health while others of us were able to move indoors, limit exposure and work remotely. Let's add $1 billion, even $2 billion, to that pot to give to workers on the front lines. We don't have to argue about who's in and who's out. There's enough. If the grocery store worker hadn't shown up, it would've been hard for me to get food for my family. If the child care provider wasn't there, it would've been hard for the nurse to care for my loved ones. And we can do better than a $300 or even a $1,200 payment for people who cared for us during an unimaginable time who already typically work in lower-paying jobs. The Legislature ultimately could not decide on how much to give to whom and deferred any plan.

Let's be generous, Minnesota leaders, and share the wealth with a broad definition of essential workers.

Nicki Hines, Minneapolis

NATIONAL DEBT

Are we willing to do what it takes?

Regarding the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack on America, I remember my parents telling me how the country came together and sacrificed to help this country win the war against Japan and Germany. Personal consumption was dramatically reduced, taxes were increased, and bonds were purchased by most Americans to support the massive budget needed to fight the war.

Since 2001 we have watched the national debt rise to almost $30 trillion. We were attacked on 9/11 and George W. Bush said "go shopping" while he cut taxes, fought two wars and ran up huge costs. These have continued ever since and have been exacerbated by the pandemic and our "printing money" to help Americans over the last two years.

We can't continue this any longer. If and when interest rates go up, we will be hit with massive increases in interest (1% of $30 trillion is $300 billion). We cannot continue to leave our children and grandchildren with this massive debt. It is unconscionable!

Many of our politicians in Washington are in their 70s and 80s and making decisions to get re-elected, not for the future of their children and grandchildren. We need younger people to become our leaders since they will be the ones dealing with all of these massive issues that we are leaving for them.

I am 71 and am willing to do whatever is necessary to sacrifice to try to reduce the ultimate disaster that our children and grandchildren face. Raise my taxes — I am ready and willing to pay. Begin efforts to mitigate the climate crisis — I am willing to do whatever is necessary. Let's come together and make this country better for the future generations.

John Trucano, Minneapolis

