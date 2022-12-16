Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

When it comes to holiday cookies, doesn't everyone have a favorite?

Amy Carter certainly does. A retired pastry chef and a longtime judge of the Star Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest, Carter has been baking these colorful, peppermint-fueled sugar cookies for decades.

After she extolled its merits at the contest's recent 20th anniversary celebration at the Mall of America, several bakers asked us for the recipe that this cookie expert calls her "absolute" favorite. Not only is it quick and easy, but they freeze well and look great on a cookie platter. What more could you ask for in a cookie?

Swirled Mint Cookies

Makes about 8 dozen small cookies or about 4 dozen large cookies.

Note: This dough must be prepared in advance. Adapted from "Better Homes and Gardens Cookies for Christmas."

• 2 c. flour, plus extra for rolling dough

• 1/2 tsp. baking powder

• 1 c. (2 sticks) salted butter

• 1 c. sugar, plus extra for rolling and flattening cookies

• 1 egg

• 1 tsp. vanilla extract

• 1/2 tsp. peppermint extract

• 10 drops red food coloring

• 10 drops green food coloring

Directions

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour and baking powder, and reserve.

In a bowl of an electric mixer on medium-high speed, beat butter until creamy, about 1 minute. Add sugar and beat until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add egg, vanilla extract and peppermint extract and beat until thoroughly combined. Reduce speed to low, add flour mixture and mix until combined. Divide dough into thirds. Stir red food coloring into one third, stir green food coloring into another third and leave the remaining third plain. Shape each dough portion into a disk, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 60 minutes.

When ready to bake, preheat oven to 325 degrees (340 degrees for non-convection ovens) and line baking sheets with parchment paper. Place about 3⁄ 4 cup sugar in a wide, shallow bowl.

Divide each color of dough into four equal parts. On a lightly floured work surface, roll each piece into a 1/2-inch diameter rope. Place one red, one green and one plain rope side by side. Twist together. Slice into 1/4-inch pieces for small cookies or 1/2-inch pieces for larger cookies and carefully roll into balls, blending the colors as little as possible. Carefully roll the dough balls in sugar and place 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheets.

Flatten to 1/4-inch thickness with the bottom of a glass dipped in sugar. Repeat with remaining dough. Bake until bottoms are lightly browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove cookies from oven and cool for 2 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.