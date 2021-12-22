Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter for shooting Daunte Wright, 20, with her handgun as he resisted arrest during an April 11 traffic stop. She has maintained that she meant to deploy her Taser.

A sequestered jury of six women and six men have been considering the case since receiving it about 12:45 p.m. Monday.

Hennepin County District Judge Regina Chu read these jury instructions to the group Monday before they began deliberating.