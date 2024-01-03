TORONTO — Reactions from executives, coaches, players and fans attending the Professional Women's Hockey League's inaugural game at Toronto on Monday:

___

"Today I think is really the birth of women's professional ice hockey. This is the moment. We've had it in other sports. In my sport, tennis, we had it in 1970, and we will never forget that day ever. And it will bring you so close together for the rest of your lives today. Relationships are everything. ... Thank you for playing. Thank you so much. PWHL Let's Go. Go New York.'' — Former tennis star and PWHL executive Billie Jean King addressing members of the New York team before faceoff.

___

''Speechless. Honestly, when she came in, you could just feel the environment. She's a legend. Like what she has done for us. Super thankful for her. Grateful. She just paved the way for girls and sports. So that was a magical moment. And that just got us more pumped up, I think, to go out on the ice today.'' — New York forward Kayla Vespa on King addressing the team.

___

''Obviously had the honor of representing Canada many times, and I don't take that lightly. And the opportunity to win an Olympic gold medal is very proud. But when I think of how meaningful this is and how long standing this is, I think this is one of the most important things I've done in my career. And, I can tell you there's a number of players in the dressing room there that feel the same way.'' — Hockey Hall of Fame inductee and PWHL executive Jayna Heffner.

___

''Although I have a sense of pride in going along the ride with them, I can't even imagine the extra emotions that they have as women to be the first group that actually can play on this platform, showcase themselves to young athletes. It's special for sure.'' — Toronto coach Troy Ryan on the significance of launching the PWHL.

___

''I told my team after our skate that you guys may not know it because you're probably too young. And I'm not sure about the the Americans, but this is Mecca right here, this structure that you're in right now. This is what everybody growing up in Canada would want to come to and experience.'' — New York coach Howie Draper on playing at Maple Leaf Gardens, former home of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs.

___

''Yeah, there are there are so many people talking about what's happening and they're upset. Like fans are upset. Media people are ripping into the league for missing things here and there. ... But what a lot of people forget is this is our lives, right? ... And now this is the only alternative we have if we want to continue living our dream and playing professional hockey and we're all doing it because we believe in what we're doing. And I think that it's hard for people on the outside to understand the drive from people on the inside.'' — New York forward Madison Packer on the expected hiccups the PWHL has experienced since being established six months ago.

___

''As I like to tell people, we know we're going to make mistakes this year. Some of you have been generous enough to point some of them out already. And I know you will continue in that generous spirit of pointing those out. But we will get them fixed. And by next year, which will be our first 32-game season, we'll have the problems, the bugs ironed out because this year in many respects is a learning experience for all of us.'' — PWHL executive Stan Kasten.

___

''It's fine, it's not going to be perfect. It doesn't have to be. But we have to recognize that this is what we're in for and this is what we're doing. And overall, it's been a very positive experience. Overall, I've been happy. Like it's not that different from what we were doing, but it's been great. And I think that the upside is that where we've started is ahead of where we started in the past and it's only going to go up.'' — Packer.

___

''Such a huge, huge step in the right direction. And I really think now you're just going to see the women's game skyrocket with talent and people playing and people staying and playing out of college. So you give this league three years and I just can't wait to see how deep it is and how far it's going to grow.'' — New York forward Abby Roque.

___

''I've been so fortunate. I came right out of college into this set up. And I saw it when I was competing at the Olympics, like how hard people were working to get to this moment. And I just have so much respect for all the women that came before me, all the women that worked so hard. I feel for them. I want to be a part of it. And they can't be. And they're trailblazers. And I'm just so fortunate.'' — Toronto forward Emma Maltais.

___

''I think it's actually fantastic. It's overdue, it's long overdue, for sure. It's a great start for sure.'' — Gord Ellis, on attending the game after traveling with his family from Hamilton, Ontario, to root on Maltais.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl