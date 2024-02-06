Fellow country artists and fans react to the death of singer-songwriter Toby Keith, who died Monday at 62.

''I was saddened to hear of Toby Keith's passing. He really was one of the good guys. He helped a lot of people get started in the business. He loved God, he loved his family, and he was a true patriot. He loved America. A friend to so many, including myself! Rest dear brother, you're home at last!'' — Ricky Skaggs, in a statement.

''Toby Keith has gone home. This is very sad news. We loved and respected him on every level and whispered many a prayer for him as he fought this illness. God must have needed a big-hearted Oklahoma singing boy for the great choir. Well, he got one. RIP Toby Keith.'' — The Oak Ridge Boys, in a statement.

''Toby Keith did things his way — amazing artist, songwriter, patriot, and man of faith. I admired him and how he rolled. He and I shared a deep love for our military, and I'm proud that he took his music to dangerous places in order to give the American spirit to those protecting freedom." — Lee Greenwood, in a statement.

''It's heartbreaking to lose Toby Keith. I've always been a big fan of Toby and his music, and I'll always treasure singing with him. Toby was a great American.'' — Crystal Gayle, in a statement.

''Just waking up to the news of Toby Keith's passing. Today is a sad day for country music and its fans. Toby was a huge presence in our business and someone we all looked up to and respected. You and your music will be forever remembered big man.'' — Jason Aldean, on X, formerly Twitter.

''I loved him as a musician. A great Oklahoman. A great American. What a loss!'' — Kristin Chenoweth, a fellow Oklahoman, on Instagram.

''God Bless you and Family. Hard to imagine an America without Toby Keith in it.'' — Randy Houser on Instagram.

''Toby Keith was big, brash, and never bowed down or slowed down for anyone, His story is a distinctly American one — a former roughneck oil worker who carved out his own space in country music with a sinewy voice and an unbending will to succeed.'' — Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, in a statement.

''Absolutely heartbreaking. Not only a country music legend, but also an American hero. He will be remembered for what he did for our great military more than anything and I know that's how he would want it. God bless Toby and his family.'' — Austin Burke on Instagram.

''RIP Toby Keith — Tell folks you love them while you can. Life is short..the older I get, the more I realize how true it is.'' — Cole Swindell, via X.

''Toby Keith was a true trailblazer. Authentic and heartfelt but always with a wink 'til the end. He was larger than life in so many ways and his music will live on forever! Raising our red solos tonight — you will be missed by so many. Peace.'' — Old Dominion via X.

''Waking up to the terrible news that our friend, and legend @tobykeith has passed away from cancer. He was a true patriot, a first class singer/songwriter, and a bigger than life kind of guy. He will be greatly missed.'' — John Rich of Big & Rich on X.

''Toby has been a great talent and image in the music business and will be respected and remembered forever.'' — Janie Fricke, in a statement.

''Toby was a true American success story and never forgot what America stands for. He was an icon. God bless his family at this sorrowful time. R.I.P.'' — T. Graham Brown, in a statement.

''I have always enjoyed Toby Keith's music throughout the years. He's always been a patriot with his continued support for our military. This one hits hard for sure!'' — Johnny Lee, in a statement.