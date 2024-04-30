MILWAUKEE — Ryan Pepiot and three relievers combined on a three-hit shutout and the Tampa Bay Rays withstood a ninth-inning comeback attempt to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 on Monday night.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy was ejected in the ninth inning after arguing a call that prevented Milwaukee from scoring the apparent tying run.

The Brewers had runners on second and third with one out when a potential third strike to Jake Bauers got past catcher Ben Rortvedt for a wild pitch, enabling Bauers to reach first while Sal Frelick came home. But plate umpire Ryan Additon ruled Bauers had hit Rortvedt on the backswing, resulting in Bauers getting called out while Frelick had to stay at third.

After Jason Adam hit Rhys Hoskins with a pitch to load the bases, he struck out Blake Perkins to end the game and earn his first save in two opportunities.

It was the second day in a row a controversial ruling went against the Brewers in a game they lost. After the Brewers fell 15-5 to the New York Yankees on Sunday, crew chief Andy Fletcher acknowledged Aaron Judge should have been called for interference for his slide on a botched double-play attempt that sparked New York's seven-run tiebreaking rally in the sixth inning.

Pepiot (3-2) continued his recent surge and outdueled Bryse Wilson (2-1) to help Tampa Bay win for just the second time in its last eight games. The Rays staggered into Milwaukee after losing three consecutive games to the Chicago White Sox, who had entered that series with a 3-22 record.

The Brewers lost their third straight and fell a half-game behind the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central standings. The Brewers dropped to 5-7 at home, though they have an MLB-best 12-4 road record.

Over his last three appearances, Pepiot has allowed only two runs in 18 innings. The 26-year-old right-hander came to Tampa Bay in the offseason trade that sent Tyler Glasnow to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tampa Bay scored the game's only run in the first by taking advantage of Wilson's early control problems.

The Rays loaded the bases without the benefit of a hit as Wilson opened the game by hitting Yandy Díaz and walking Richie Palacios and Randy Arozarena. Isaac Paredes grounded into a double play that scored Díaz from third before Wilson struck out Austin Shenton to end the threat.

Wilson settled down from there and didn't allow any other runners to advance beyond first base the rest of his 91-pitch outing. He threw his highest pitch total since July 7, 2022, and lasted six innings for the first time since Sept. 28, 2022.

All 53 of Wilson's appearances for the Brewers last season came in relief after he worked primarily as a starter with the Atlanta Braves (2018-21) and Pittsburgh Pirates (2021-22).

TRAINERS' ROOM

Rays: RHP Chris Devenski went on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to last Friday, with tendinitis in his right knee. The Rays recalled LHP Jacob Lopez from Triple-A Durham.

Brewers: Murphy said LHP Wade Miley will have Tommy John surgery on May 7 in Cincinnati.

UP NEXT

Brewers RHP Freddy Peralta (2-0, 3.18) will face the Rays, who hadn't yet announced its starting pitcher.

