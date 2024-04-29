MILWAUKEE — Tampa Bay Rays reliever Chris Devenski was placed on the 15-day injured list with tendinitis in his right knee.

The Rays announced the move Monday, though it's retroactive to last Friday. Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said before the Rays' game at Milwaukee that Devenski will undergo an MRI on Tuesday.

''He's been trying to manage through it a little bit here as of the last week or so, but I think yesterday in Chicago it really started barking,'' Cash said. ''Today, a tick better, but not enough that we'd have him on the mound anytime soon.''

Devenski, 33, is 1-1 with a 7.71 ERA in nine relief appearances this season. The right-hander went 6-4 with a 4.46 ERA in 38 combined relief outings with Tampa Bay and the Los Angeles Angels last season.

He joins Rays relievers Pete Fairbanks and Colin Poche on the injured list.

''We still feel like we've got the guys that can certainly come in there and give us good innings with leads and preserve leads,'' Cash said. ''But, yeah, we're losing key guys that we had penciled in maybe a month ago to really make some strong contributions to the bullpen.''

The long list of injured Rays pitchers also includes starters Shane McClanahan, Shane Baz, Taj Bradley, Drew Rasmussen and Jeffrey Springs.

Tampa Bay recalled left-hander Jacob Lopez from Triple-A Durham to fill Devenski's spot on the roster. Lopez has pitched in one game for Tampa Bay this season and was 2-2 with a 6.46 ERA in four starts with Durham. He was 1-0 with a 4.38 ERA in four appearances with the Rays last year.

