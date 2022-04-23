ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays lost their bid for a combined no-hitter when Bobby Dalbec hit an RBI triple for the Boston Red Sox in the 10th inning on Saturday night.

The game was scoreless before Dalbec drove in automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. with his leadoff hit against Matt Wisler. Christian Vázquez then hit a sacrifice fly to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead at Tropicana Field.

Major League Baseball rules say it doesn't count as a no-hitter until the game ends and a team finishes with no hits.

J.P. Feyereisen opened for Tampa Bay and pitched two innings. Javy Guerra then got two outs before Jeffrey Springs pitched two innings. Jason Adam got four outs, Ryan Thompson pitched the seventh and Andrew Kittredge worked the eighth and ninth.

Tampa Bay has only two hits heading into the bottom of the 10th.

