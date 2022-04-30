Minnesota Twins (11-9, first in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (12-8, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (0-0, 3.18 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (1-1, 2.45 ERA, .96 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Minnesota Twins looking to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Tampa Bay is 12-8 overall and 9-5 in home games. The Rays are eighth in the AL with 18 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

Minnesota is 11-9 overall and 8-4 at home. The Twins have a 9-1 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ji-Man Choi has four doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI for the Rays. Wander Franco is 9-for-37 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with six home runs while slugging .729. Max Kepler is 10-for-32 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .237 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Twins: 7-3, .245 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 10-Day IL (groin), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Bailey Ober: day-to-day (groin), Jhon Romero: 10-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Sonny Gray: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.