Milwaukee Brewers (24-19, first in the NL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (32-13, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (0-0, 5.19 ERA, 1.96 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (7-0, 2.34 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday to open a three-game series.

Tampa Bay has a 19-3 record in home games and a 32-13 record overall. Rays hitters are batting a collective .273, the highest team batting average in the AL.

Milwaukee has gone 11-11 on the road and 24-19 overall. The Brewers have a 17-5 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz ranks third on the Rays with 18 extra base hits (eight doubles and 10 home runs). Josh Lowe is 10-for-35 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 10 home runs while slugging .516. Owen Miller is 16-for-36 with five doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .264 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Brewers: 6-4, .236 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (groin), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor strain), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (lat strain), Christian Yelich: day-to-day (back), Louis Linwood Voit III: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.